(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Council Bluffs and Clarinda to highlight a busy Thursday on the KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Red Oak at Creston

St. Albert at Lewis Central On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @NickStavas)

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning

Treynor at AHSTW

Underwood at Audubon

Riverside at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Lenox

Bedford at Mount Ayr

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley

East Union at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Southeast Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Grand View Christian at Murray

Chariton at Twin Cedars

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Red Oak at Creston

St. Albert at Lewis Central (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning

Treynor at AHSTW

Underwood at Audubon

Riverside at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Lenox

Bedford at Mount Ayr

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley

East Union at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg

Seymour at Murray

Non-Conference 

West Harrison at Westwood

Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU

