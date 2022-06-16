KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Another loaded Thursday of KMAland baseball and softball, including coverage from Clarinda at Shenandoah. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream

Creston at Red Oak

Lewis Central at St. Albert

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at Riverside

AHSTW at Treynor

Audubon at Underwood

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Bedford

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley

Lenox at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at East Union

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/EHK at CAM

Whiting at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas

Lamoni at Moravia

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Orient-Macksburg at Murray

Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Stanton

Woodbine at East Mills

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream/FDS

Creston at Red Oak

St. Albert at Lewis Central

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Riverside

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley

AHSTW at Treynor

Audubon at Underwood

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Bedford

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley

Lenox at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at East Union

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Whiting at Glidden-Ralston (DH)

Exira/EHK at CAM

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas

Lamoni at Moravia

Orient-Macksburg at Murray (DH)

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Woodbine at East Mills

MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley

Westwood at West Harrison

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.