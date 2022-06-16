(KMAland) -- Another loaded Thursday of KMAland baseball and softball, including coverage from Clarinda at Shenandoah. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream
Creston at Red Oak
Lewis Central at St. Albert
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center at Riverside
AHSTW at Treynor
Audubon at Underwood
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Bedford
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
Lenox at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren at East Union
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/EHK at CAM
Whiting at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Lamoni at Moravia
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Orient-Macksburg at Murray
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Stanton
Woodbine at East Mills
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream/FDS
Creston at Red Oak
St. Albert at Lewis Central
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Riverside
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
AHSTW at Treynor
Audubon at Underwood
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Bedford
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
Lenox at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren at East Union
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Whiting at Glidden-Ralston (DH)
Exira/EHK at CAM
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Lamoni at Moravia
Orient-Macksburg at Murray (DH)
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Woodbine at East Mills
MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley
Westwood at West Harrison