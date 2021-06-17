(KMAland) -- A big St. Albert/Lewis Central baseball showdown hits the KMA airwaves and website Thursday evening.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Creston at Red oak
St. Albert at Lewis Central On KMA 960 & video stream at kmaland.com
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Riverside
Tri-Center at Treynor
AHSTW at Underwood
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian
Moravia at Lamoni
Murray at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Stanton at Bedford
East Mils at Woodbine
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
East Union at CAM
Grand View Christian at Wayne
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Creston at Red oak
St. Albert at Lewis Central
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Riverside
Tri-Center at Treynor
AHSTW at Underwood
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Moravia at Lamoni
Murray at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
East Mills at Woodbine
Stanton at Bedford
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
East Union at CAM
Ar-We-Va at River Valley
West Harrison at Westwood