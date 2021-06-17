KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A big St. Albert/Lewis Central baseball showdown hits the KMA airwaves and website Thursday evening.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Creston at Red oak

St. Albert at Lewis Central On KMA 960 & video stream at kmaland.com

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic 

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Riverside

Tri-Center at Treynor

AHSTW at Underwood

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian 

Moravia at Lamoni

Murray at Orient-Macksburg

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars 

Non-Conference 

Stanton at Bedford

East Mils at Woodbine

Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard

East Union at CAM

Grand View Christian at Wayne

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Creston at Red oak

St. Albert at Lewis Central

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic 

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Riverside

Tri-Center at Treynor

AHSTW at Underwood

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Diagonal

Moravia at Lamoni

Murray at Orient-Macksburg

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars 

Non-Conference 

East Mills at Woodbine

Stanton at Bedford

Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard

East Union at CAM

Ar-We-Va at River Valley

West Harrison at Westwood

