(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Treynor at Underwood softball on the KMA-X-Stream to highlight a big Thursday.

Check out the full slate for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Clarinda

Glenwood at Red Oak

Harlan at Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

Corner Conference Tournament 

Griswold vs. Sidney (at Fremont-Mills), 5:30 PM

Griswold/Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Essex vs. East Mills (at Stanton), 5:30 PM

Essex/East Mills at Stanton, 7:30 PM

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Treynor

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW

Audubon at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Southwest Valley

Lenox at Nodaway Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at East Union

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at CAM

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Murray (DH)

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Mormon Trail at Twin Cedar

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Clarinda

Glenwood at Red Oak

Harlan at Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

Corner Conference Tournament 

Stanton vs. East Mills (at Griswold), 5:30 PM

Stanton/East Mills at Griswold, 7:30 PM

Essex vs. Sidney (at Fremont-Mills), 5:30 PM

Essex/Sidney at Fremont-Mills, 7:30 PM

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Treynor On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @NickStavas)

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW

Audubon at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Southwest Valley

Lenox at Nodaway Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at East Union (DH)

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni

Murray at Melcher-Dallas (DH)

Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Non-Conference 

Riverside at Shenandoah

Kuemper Catholic at Greene County

