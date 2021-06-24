(KMAland) -- Creston’s trip to Clarinda for softball in the Hawkeye Ten Conference is on KMA and at kmaland.com Thursday night. Check out the full Thursday schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Clarinda
Glenwood at Red Oak
Harlan at Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central
St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference Tournament CANCELED
Griswold at East Mills
Sidney vs. Griswold or East Mills (at East Mills)
Fremont-Mills vs. Essex (at Stanton)
Fremont-Mills or Essex at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars at Seymour
Lamoni at Murray
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Lenox at Grand View Christian (DH)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Clarinda On KMA 960 & video streaming at kmaland.com
Glenwood at Red Oak
Harlan at Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central
St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference Tournament CANCELED
Fremont-Mills vs. Essex (at Griswold)
Fremont-Mills or Essex at Griswold
Stanton at East Mills
Sidney vs. Stanton or East Mills (at East Mills)
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars at Seymour
Lamoni at Murray
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Bedford at Grand View Christian
East Sac County at Ar-We-Va
West Monona at Whiting