KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Creston’s trip to Clarinda for softball in the Hawkeye Ten Conference is on KMA and at kmaland.com Thursday night. Check out the full Thursday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Clarinda 

Glenwood at Red Oak

Harlan at Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference Tournament CANCELED

Griswold at East Mills

Sidney vs. Griswold or East Mills (at East Mills)

Fremont-Mills vs. Essex (at Stanton)

Fremont-Mills or Essex at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at Audubon 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Nodaway Valley

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg

Twin Cedars at Seymour

Lamoni at Murray

Moravia at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Lenox at Grand View Christian (DH)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Clarinda On KMA 960 & video streaming at kmaland.com 

Glenwood at Red Oak

Harlan at Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference Tournament CANCELED

Fremont-Mills vs. Essex (at Griswold)

Fremont-Mills or Essex at Griswold

Stanton at East Mills

Sidney vs. Stanton or East Mills (at East Mills)

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at Audubon 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Nodaway Valley

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg

Twin Cedars at Seymour

Lamoni at Murray

Moravia at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Bedford at Grand View Christian

East Sac County at Ar-We-Va

West Monona at Whiting

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.