(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Lewis Central

Harlan at Clarinda (DH)

Red Oak at Atlantic (DH)

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Non-Conference 

Woodbury Central at St. Albert

Logan-Magnolia at Stanton

Martensdale-St. Marys at West Marshall

Central Decatur at Twin Cedars

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Lewis Central

Harlan at Clarinda (DH)

Red Oak at Atlantic (DH)

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia

Martensdale-St. Marys at Johnston (DH)

