(KMAland) -- Another busy day at state soccer with plenty of baseball and softball on the slate. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Red Oak On KMAX-Stream

Glenwood at Creston

St. Albert at Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

AHSTW at Underwood

IKM-Manning at Riverside

Tri-Center at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Lenox at Southeast Warren

East Union at Wayne

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City West at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Lamoni at Murray

Twin Cedars at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Ridge View at Kuemper Catholic

Stanton at CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon

Collins-Maxwell at Ankeny Christian Academy

Missouri State Tournament

Class 3 State Championship: Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Springfield Catholic, 7:00 PM

Class 3 Consolation: Valley Park vs. Lawson, 4:00 PM

Class 4 State Championship: Logan-Rogersville vs. Southern Boone, 1:00 PM

Class 4 Consolation: Kennett vs. Marshall, 10:00 AM

STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Semifinals 

Davenport Assumption vs. Nevada, 10:00 AM

Des Moines Christian vs. Underwood, 10:15 AM Follow @nickstavas

Iowa Girls Class 2A State Semifinals 

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 12:30 PM

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Norwalk, 12:45 PM

Iowa Girls Class 3A State Semifinals 

West Des Moines Valley vs. Ankeny Centennial, 3:00 PM

Abraham Lincoln vs. Ankeny, 3:15 PM Follow @nickstavas

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Glenwood at Creston

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

AHSTW at Underwood

IKM-Manning at Riverside

Tri-Center at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Lenox at Southeast Warren

East Union at Wayne

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City West at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Lamoni at Murray

Twin Cedars at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Atlantic at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ridge View at Kuemper Catholic

Stanton at CAM

Griswold at Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon

River Valley at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at MVAOCOU

West Monona at West Harrison

Woodbine at Newell-Fonda

