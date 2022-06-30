KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Check out another jam-packed Thursday of high school softball and baseball in KMAland.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Harlan (DH)

Atlantic at Red Oak (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Creston (DH)

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Murray

Lamoni at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Non-Conference 

Treynor at Glenwood

Fremont-Mills at Bedford 

Stanton at Logan-Magnolia

IKM-Manning at South Central Calhoun

Central Decatur at Grand View Christian 

West Marshall at Martensdale-St. Marys

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Harlan (DH)

Atlantic at Red Oak (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Creston (DH)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Moulton-Udell (DH)

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour

Mormon Trail at Murray

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Twin Cedars

