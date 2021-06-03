KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- State girls individual and doubles tennis finishes in Iowa while the KMAX-Stream is active with baseball in Shenandoah and softball in Treynor on Thursday evening.

Check out the full Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream1 & video at kmaland.com

Creston at Glenwood

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Missouri Valley

Riverside at Treynor

Tri-Center at Underwood

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at East Union

Nodaway Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian

Mormon Trail at Moravia

Lamoni at Murray

Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at East Mills

Sidney at Bedford

Griswold at West Harrison

CAM at Stanton

Central Decatur at Colfax-Mingo

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Pocahontas Area

Chariton at Twin Cedars (DH)

Missouri State Tournament 

Class 3 State Championship: St. Pius X vs. Linn, 1:30 PM

Class 3 State Consolation: Jefferson (Festus) vs. Elsberry, 11:00 AM

Class 4 State Championship: Kennett vs. Blair Oaks

Class 4 State Consolation: Lafayette vs. Hollister

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Shenandoah 

Creston at Glenwood

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at Missouri Valley

Riverside at Treynor On KMAX-Stream2

Tri-Center at Underwood

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at East Union

Nodaway Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal

Mormon Trail at Moravia

Seymour at Twin Cedars

Lamoni at Murray

Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

AHSTW at Clarinda

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Atlantic

Southwest Valley at East Mills

Sidney at Bedford 

CAM at Stanton

Boyer Valley at Griswold

MVAOCOU at Glidden-Ralston

Woodbine at Westwood

West Harrison at West Monona

STATE SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Semifinals (B)

Burlington Notre Dame vs. Regina Catholic, 12:00 PM

Western Christian vs. West Liberty, 12:10 PM

Iowa Class 2A Semifinals (B) 

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. ADM, 2:30 PM

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 2:40 PM

Iowa Class 3A Semifinals (B) 

Iowa City West vs. WDM Valley, 5:00 PM

Johnston vs. Pleasant Valley, 5:10 PM

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Class 1A State Singles Tournament (G) (Jessica Sun, Maddie Frey)

Class 1A State Doubles Tournament (G) (Allison Narmi & Landry Miller, St. Albert)

