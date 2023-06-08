KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Bedford and Glenwood with video and play-by-play broadcasts for Thursday.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule on Thursday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Shenandoah

Clarinda at Glenwood

Atlantic at Lewis Central 

Harlan at St. Albert (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Treynor

Audubon at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Mount Ayr

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas

Murray at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

East Mills at Red Oak

Fremont-Mills at Woodbine

East Union at Stanton

Sidney at Bedford On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Essex at Southwest Valley

CAM at Lenox

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Nodaway Valley

Lynnville-Sully at Southeast Warren

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Panorama

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Shenandoah

Clarinda at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: NickStavas)

Atlantic at Lewis Central 

Harlan at St. Albert (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Treynor

Audubon at Tri-Center

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Lamoni

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Seymour at Moravia

Murray at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Sidney at Red Oak

East Union at Stanton

Essex at Southwest Valley

Fremont-Mills at West Harrison

Griswold at Nodaway Valley

CAM at Lenox

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys

Westwood at Woodbine

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.