KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Another big evening of baseball and softball is on tap with Clarinda/Glenwood softball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Creston

Lewis Central at Atlantic

St. Albert at Harlan (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Audubon

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Lamoni

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas

Murray at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Red Oak at East Mills

Southwest Valley at Essex

Stanton at East Union

Lenox at CAM

Panorama at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at East Sac County

Moravia at Centerville

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Creston

Clarinda at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream

Lewis Central at Atlantic

St. Albert at Harlan (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Audubon

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Moravia (DH)

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas 

Murray at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Stanton at East Union

Southwest Valley at Essex

West Harrison at Fremont-Mills

Nodaway Valley at Griswold

Lenox at CAM

Westwood at Woodbine

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.