(KMAland) -- The spring sports season begins in Nebraska, state semifinals in Missouri and an indoor track meet involving KMAland schools on the Thursday slate.

View the complete Thursday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Auburn at Beatrice

Mount Michael Benedictine at Nebraska City

Omaha Bryan at Plattsmouth

Crete at Platte Valley 

MISSOURI STATE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Girls Class 6 State Semifinals 

St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Incarnate Word Academy, 12:00 PM

Kickapoo vs. Blue Springs South, 2:00 PM

Boys Class 6 State Semifinals 

Christian Brothers College vs. Chaminade College Prep, 4:00 PM

Staley vs. Nixa, 6:00 PM

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Crete at Nebraska City (G/B)

Conestoga at Plattsmouth (G)

The Platte at Beatrice (B)

Gross Catholic at Conestoga (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Central Indoor (G/B)

