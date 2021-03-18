(KMAland) -- The spring sports season begins in Nebraska Thursday with track, soccer and baseball on the slate. Meanwhile, Missouri state basketball continues in Springfield.
Check out the full Thursday slate below.
KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE
Meet at Concordia University (Ashland-Greenwood)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Conestoga at Plattsmouth (G)
Norris at Plattsmouth (B)
Nebraska City at Crete (B)
Conestoga at Gross Catholic (B)
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Mount Michael Benedictine
Platte Valley at Crete
GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals
West Plains vs. Union, 5:00 PM
Whitfield vs. William Chrisman, 7:00 PM
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals
Lutheran South vs. Bolivar, 1:00 PM
Cardinal Ritter vs. Van Horn, 3:00 PM