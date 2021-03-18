KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The spring sports season begins in Nebraska Thursday with track, soccer and baseball on the slate. Meanwhile, Missouri state basketball continues in Springfield.

Check out the full Thursday slate below.

KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE

Meet at Concordia University (Ashland-Greenwood)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Conestoga at Plattsmouth (G)

Norris at Plattsmouth (B)

Nebraska City at Crete (B)

Conestoga at Gross Catholic (B)

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Nebraska City at Mount Michael Benedictine

Platte Valley at Crete

GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals

West Plains vs. Union, 5:00 PM

Whitfield vs. William Chrisman, 7:00 PM

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals

Lutheran South vs. Bolivar, 1:00 PM

Cardinal Ritter vs. Van Horn, 3:00 PM

