(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule is plenty busy with more baseball, golf, soccer and track. Check out the full slate in KMAland for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE  

North Nodaway at Rock Port

Nodaway Valley at Auburn

Albany at North Andrew

East Harrison at King City

Plattsmouth at Fort Calhoun

Falls City vs. Lincoln Christian

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Platte Valley NE

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Falls City at Maryville (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Mid-Buchanan at Savannah (G)

Nebraska City at Elkhorn (G)

Buena Vista at Nebraska City (B)

Plattsmouth at Platteview (G)

Auburn at Seward (G)

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Conestoga (G/B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Carroll (G/B)

AT Worth County (G/B)

AT Doane College (G/B) 

AT Douglas County West (G/B)

