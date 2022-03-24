KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A solid batch of baseball and soccer, plenty of track and one golf dual is on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday. View the complete slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Maysville

North Andrew at Albany

Fort Calhoun at Plattsmouth 

Falls City at Lincoln Christian 

Auburn at Nodaway Valley

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Platte Valley

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Falls City at Maryville (B) PPD to 3/31

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Elkhorn at Nebraska City (G)

Nebraska City at Elkhorn (B)

Platteview at Plattsmouth (G)

Seward at Auburn (G)

Conestoga at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (G/B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Carroll (G/B) CANCELED

AT Albia (G/B) CANCELED

Mount Marty Indoor (G/B)

Doane Indoor (G/B)

AT Douglas County West (G/B)

