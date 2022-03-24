(KMAland) -- A solid batch of baseball and soccer, plenty of track and one golf dual is on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday. View the complete slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at Maysville
North Andrew at Albany
Fort Calhoun at Plattsmouth
Falls City at Lincoln Christian
Auburn at Nodaway Valley
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Platte Valley
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Falls City at Maryville (B) PPD to 3/31
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (G)
Nebraska City at Elkhorn (B)
Platteview at Plattsmouth (G)
Seward at Auburn (G)
Conestoga at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (G/B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Carroll (G/B) CANCELED
AT Albia (G/B) CANCELED
Mount Marty Indoor (G/B)
Doane Indoor (G/B)
AT Douglas County West (G/B)