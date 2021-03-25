KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball, golf, soccer and track on the Thursday KMAland slate.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

East Atchison at North Andrew

Maysville at Maryville

West Nodaway at Auburn

Fort Calhoun at Plattsmouth

Platte Valley vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (at Scribner-Snyder)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Falls City at Maryville (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman (at University Academy) (B)

Plattsmouth at Platteview (G)

Platteview at Plattsmouth (B)

Nebraska City at Elkhorn (G)

Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)

Auburn at Seward (G)

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Conestoga (G/B)

KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE 

Dallas Center-Grimes (Creston) (G)

Carroll (Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper) (G/B)

Worth County (G/B) POSTPONED TO 3/26

Doane Indoor (Abraham Lincoln) (G/B)

Douglas County West (Elmwood-Murdock) (G/B)

