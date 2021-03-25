(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball, golf, soccer and track on the Thursday KMAland slate.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at North Andrew
Maysville at Maryville
West Nodaway at Auburn
Fort Calhoun at Plattsmouth
Platte Valley vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (at Scribner-Snyder)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Falls City at Maryville (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman (at University Academy) (B)
Plattsmouth at Platteview (G)
Platteview at Plattsmouth (B)
Nebraska City at Elkhorn (G)
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)
Auburn at Seward (G)
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Conestoga (G/B)
KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE
Dallas Center-Grimes (Creston) (G)
Carroll (Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper) (G/B)
Worth County (G/B) POSTPONED TO 3/26
Doane Indoor (Abraham Lincoln) (G/B)
Douglas County West (Elmwood-Murdock) (G/B)