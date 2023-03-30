KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The first big Thursday of the spring sports season is filled with plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Northeast Nodaway at East Atchison

Nodaway Valley at Rock Port

North Nodaway at South Holt

Maryville at Lafayette

Savannah at Cameron

Pattonsburg at North Andrew

King City at St. Joseph Christian

North Harrison at Albany

Nebraska City at Malcolm

Plattsmouth at Auburn

Falls City at Holton

Douglas County West at Platte Valley (NE)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)

Abraham Lincoln Tournament (G)

Essex, Southwest Valley at CAM (G/B)

Stanberry/Albany/Worth County (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Harlan at Treynor (B)

Carroll at Harlan (G)

Centerville at Creston (G/B)

Perry at Atlantic (G)

Panorama at Kuemper Catholic (B)

AHSTW at Grand View Christian (G/B)

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Underwood (G)

Spencer at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge (B)

South Sioux City at Sioux City West (G)

Sioux City West at Spirit Lake (B)

Lincoln College Prep at Maryville (G)

Cameron at Savannah (G)

Conestoga at Nebraska City (G)

Nebraska City at Conestoga (B)

The Platte at Ralston (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)

Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G)

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (B)

St. Albert at Audubon (G/B)

LeMars at Cherokee (G)

Cherokee at LeMars (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer (B)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (B)

Maryville at Lafayette (B)

Cornerstone Christian at Nebraska City (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Denison (G/B)

AT Griswold (G/B)

AT Audubon (G)

AT Clarke (G) (Lenox, Central Decatur, Wayne, Twin Cedars, Murray, Mormon Trail)

AT LeMars (G/B)

AT Belle Plaine (B) (Twin Cedars)

AT Van Buren (B) (Moravia) 

AT Mound City (G/B)

AT Norris NE (G/B) (Ashland-Greenwood)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.