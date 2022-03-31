(KMAland) -- A very heavy Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule is on tap, including KMA Sports coverage from the Hawkeye Ten South meet in Glenwood.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at Northeast Nodaway
Rock Port at Nodaway Valley
South Holt at North Nodaway
North Andrew at Pattonsburg
Lafayette at Maryville
Auburn at Plattsmouth
Holton at Falls City
Platte Valley NE at Douglas County West
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln Tournament (G)
Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)
CAM at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Falls City at Maryville (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Harlan at Carroll (G)
Treynor at Harlan (B)
Sioux City East at Lewis Central (B)
Perry at Atlantic (G)
St. Albert at Lewis Central (G)
Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Underwood at Tri-Center (G/B)
Grand View Christian at AHSTW (G/B)
Van Meter at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)
Spirit Lake at Sioux City West (B)
Sioux City West at South Sioux City (G)
Maryville at Lincoln College Prep (G)
Nebraska City at Conestoga (G/B)
Ralston at The Platte (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Clarinda (B)
Glenwood, Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Southwest Valley (G)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)
Lafayette at Maryville (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten South Meet at Glenwood (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
AT Griswold (G/B)
AT Clarke (G)
AT Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
AT Belle Plaine (B)
AT Van Buren (B)
AT Mound City (G/B)
AT Norris NE (G/B)