(KMAland) -- A very heavy Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule is on tap, including KMA Sports coverage from the Hawkeye Ten South meet in Glenwood.

View the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

East Atchison at Northeast Nodaway 

Rock Port at Nodaway Valley

South Holt at North Nodaway 

North Andrew at Pattonsburg

Lafayette at Maryville 

Auburn at Plattsmouth

Holton at Falls City

Platte Valley NE at Douglas County West

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln Tournament (G)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)

CAM at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Falls City at Maryville (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Harlan at Carroll (G)

Treynor at Harlan (B)

Sioux City East at Lewis Central (B)

Perry at Atlantic (G)

Harlan at Carroll (G)

St. Albert at Lewis Central (G)

Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

Underwood at Tri-Center (G/B)

Grand View Christian at AHSTW (G/B)

Van Meter at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)

Spirit Lake at Sioux City West (B)

Sioux City West at South Sioux City (G)

Maryville at Lincoln College Prep (G)

Nebraska City at Conestoga (G/B)

Ralston at The Platte (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Clarinda (B)

Glenwood, Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Southwest Valley (G)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

Lafayette at Maryville (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten South Meet at Glenwood (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

AT Griswold (G/B)

AT Clarke (G)

AT Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

AT Belle Plaine (B)

AT Van Buren (B)

AT Mound City (G/B)

AT Norris NE (G/B)

