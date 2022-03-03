(KMAland) -- Glenwood plays in another state semifinal later this evening on KMA-FM. Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 5A State Semifinals
Johnston vs. Pleasant Valley, 10:00 AM
Waterloo West vs. WDM Valley, 11:45 AM
Iowa Girls Class 3A State Semifinals
Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Unity Christian, 1:30 PM
Ballard vs. West Lyon, 3:15 PM
Iowa Girls Class 4A State Semifinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 5:00 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Glenwood, 6:45 PM On KMA-FM 99.1