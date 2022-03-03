KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Glenwood plays in another state semifinal later this evening on KMA-FM. Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

Iowa Girls Class 5A State Semifinals

Johnston vs. Pleasant Valley, 10:00 AM

Waterloo West vs. WDM Valley, 11:45 AM

Iowa Girls Class 3A State Semifinals 

Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Unity Christian, 1:30 PM

Ballard vs. West Lyon, 3:15 PM

Iowa Girls Class 4A State Semifinals 

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 5:00 PM

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Glenwood, 6:45 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

