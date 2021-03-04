(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Weeping Water and Falls City Sacred Heart play in state semifinals while Maryville plays for a district title today on the tournament trail schedule.
Check out the full schedule below.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 5A State Semifinals
Ankeny Centennial vs. Waukee, 10:00 AM
Iowa City West vs. Johnston, 12:00 PM
Iowa Class 3A State Semifinals
West Lyon vs. Cherokee, 2:00 PM
Unity Christian vs. Clear Lake, 4:00 PM
Iowa Class 4A State Semifinals
Glenwood vs. North Scott, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Ballard, 8:00 PM
Missouri Class 4 District 16 Championship
Benton at Maryville, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class C2 State Semifinals
Crofton vs. Bridgeport, 6:15 PM
BRLD vs. Ponca, 8:30 PM
Nebraska Class D1 State Semifinals
Pleasanton vs. Archbishop Bergan, 1:30 PM
Weeping Water vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 4:00 PM Follow @hansen15_hansen
Nebraska Class D2 State Semifinals
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Mullen, 9:00 AM
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Wynot, 11:15 AM Follow @ColePeterson_7