(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Weeping Water and Falls City Sacred Heart play in state semifinals while Maryville plays for a district title today on the tournament trail schedule.

Check out the full schedule below.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 5A State Semifinals

Ankeny Centennial vs. Waukee, 10:00 AM

Iowa City West vs. Johnston, 12:00 PM

Iowa Class 3A State Semifinals

West Lyon vs. Cherokee, 2:00 PM

Unity Christian vs. Clear Lake, 4:00 PM

Iowa Class 4A State Semifinals

Glenwood vs. North Scott, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Ballard, 8:00 PM

Missouri Class 4 District 16 Championship

Benton at Maryville, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Class C2 State Semifinals

Crofton vs. Bridgeport, 6:15 PM

BRLD vs. Ponca, 8:30 PM

Nebraska Class D1 State Semifinals

Pleasanton vs. Archbishop Bergan, 1:30 PM

Weeping Water vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 4:00 PM Follow @hansen15_hansen

Nebraska Class D2 State Semifinals

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Mullen, 9:00 AM

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Wynot, 11:15 AM Follow @ColePeterson_7

