(KMAland) -- It's state qualifying track day in the state of Iowa, district track for Class C and D in Nebraska and plenty more on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Council Bluffs City Meet at Fox Run (G)
Glenwood at Atlantic (G)
IKM-Manning Invitational (G)
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig (G)
East Mills at Bedford (G)
Moravia at Chariton Tournament (G)
Plattsmouth at Platteview (B)
Johnson County Central Invitational (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Harlan (G)
Glenwood at Creston (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (B)
Underwood at Creston (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Logan-Magnolia (G)
LeMars at Sioux City East (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center (G)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Sioux Center at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Nebraska Class B State Tournament (B)
Skutt Catholic vs. Elkhorn North, 12:00 PM
Scottsbluff vs. Waverly, 2:00 PM
Lexington vs. Northwest, 5:30 PM
Bennington vs. Mt. Michael Benedictine, 7:30 PM
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)
Nebraska City at Crete (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Audubon Follow @TrevMaeder96
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Earlham
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Fremont-Mills Follow @d2mart
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Wayne
Iowa Class 2A SQM at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Iowa Class 2A SQM at Treynor Follow @hewett_ethan
Iowa Class 3A SQM at Denison-Schleswig Follow @AdamKiesel22
Iowa Class 3A SQM at LeMars
Iowa Class 4A SQM at Fort Dodge
Iowa Class 4A SQM at Waukee Northwest
Nebraska Class C District 1 Malcolm
Nebraska Class C District 2 at David City
Nebraska Class D District 1 at Pawnee City
Nebraska Class D District 2 at Osceola