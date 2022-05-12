KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's state qualifying track day in the state of Iowa, district track for Class C and D in Nebraska and plenty more on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday. 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Council Bluffs City Meet at Fox Run (G)

Glenwood at Atlantic (G)

IKM-Manning Invitational (G)

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig (G)

East Mills at Bedford (G)

Moravia at Chariton Tournament (G)

Plattsmouth at Platteview (B)

Johnson County Central Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Harlan (G)

Glenwood at Creston (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (B)

Underwood at Creston (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Logan-Magnolia (G)

LeMars at Sioux City East (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center (G)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux Center at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

Nebraska Class B State Tournament (B)

Skutt Catholic vs. Elkhorn North, 12:00 PM

Scottsbluff vs. Waverly, 2:00 PM

Lexington vs. Northwest, 5:30 PM

Bennington vs. Mt. Michael Benedictine, 7:30 PM

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)

Nebraska City at Crete (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A SQM at Audubon Follow @TrevMaeder96 

Iowa Class 1A SQM at Earlham

Iowa Class 1A SQM at Fremont-Mills Follow @d2mart

Iowa Class 1A SQM at Wayne

Iowa Class 2A SQM at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Iowa Class 2A SQM at Treynor Follow @hewett_ethan

Iowa Class 3A SQM at Denison-Schleswig Follow @AdamKiesel22

Iowa Class 3A SQM at LeMars

Iowa Class 4A SQM at Fort Dodge

Iowa Class 4A SQM at Waukee Northwest

Nebraska Class C District 1 Malcolm

Nebraska Class C District 2 at David City

Nebraska Class D District 1 at Pawnee City

Nebraska Class D District 2 at Osceola

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.