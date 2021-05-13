KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It’s state qualifying track night in Iowa with coverage from Glenwood, Treynor and West Harrison. Plus, more baseball, golf, soccer and tennis on the slate.

View the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at Pattonsburg

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE  

Southeast Polk Invitational (Atlantic) (G)

East Mills at Bedford (G/B)

Moravia at Chariton (G)

Platteview at Plattsmouth (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Creston at Glenwood (G)

Harlan at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (B)

St. Albert at Harlan (B)

Treynor at Atlantic (B)

AHSTW at Des Moines Christian (G)

Sioux Center at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHCEDULE 

Southwest Valley at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)

Crete at Nebraska City (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Class 1A SQM at Audubon 

Class 1A SQM at Madrid 

Class 1A SQM at Mount Ayr

Class 1A SQM at West Harrison Follow @TrevMaeder96

Class 2A SQM at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Class 2A SQM at Treynor Follow @d2mart 

Class 3A SQM at Glenwood Follow @ryanmatheny16 

Class 3A SQM at MOC-Floyd Valley

Class 4A SQM at Abraham Lincoln 

Nebraska Class B-1 at Platteview (Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth)

Nebraska Class C-1 at Johnson County Central (JCC, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra, Syracuse)

Nebraska Class C-2 at Louisville (Conestoga, Louisville, Weeping Water)

