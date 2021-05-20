KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- District boys golf, substate boys soccer and state track in Iowa, district girls soccer in Missouri and state baseball, tennis and track in Nebraska on the schedule for Thursday.

View the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Nebraska State Tournament 

Class A Championship: Millard West vs. Millard South, 4:00 PM

Class B Championship: Norris vs. Skutt Catholic, 4:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Class 1A District at Pleasant Valley, Iowa City (Moravia & Jack Franey, MSTM) (B)

Class 2A District at Hinton (Carter Ruzek, Shenandoah; Grant Way, Tri-Center; Coby Fink, Underwood; Treynor & Clarinda teams) (B)

Class 3A District at MOC-Floyd Valley (Parker Bekkerus, Denison-Schleswig; Braden Smith, Atlantic; Drey Newell, Atlantic; Garrett McLaren, Atlantic)

Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 (B) 

Tri-Center at St. Albert

AHSTW at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

Riverside vs. Missouri Valley (at Treynor)

Iowa Class 1A Substate 7 (B) 

Atlantic at Greene County

Iowa Class 1A Substate 1 (B) 

West Sioux at Kuemper Catholic

Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 (B) 

Carroll at Glenwood 

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Boone at Creston

Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 (B) 

Spirit Lake at Bishop Heelan Catholic 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 (B)

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln 

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central

Regular Season 

Tri-Center at Harlan (G)

Carroll at Atlantic (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G)

Logan-Magnolia at West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley (G)

AHSTW at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Western Christian at Sioux City East (G)

Missouri Class 2 District 8 Final 

Maryville at Chillicothe (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE  

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Singles Conclusion at Red Oak (G)

Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Singles & Doubles at Fort Dodge (SCE, SCN, SCW) (G)

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Singles & Doubles at Johnston (TJ)

Nebraska Class B State Tournament (Nebraska City) (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Iowa State Track & Field Championships (Day 1) Follow @d2mart 

Nebraska Class D State Track & Field Championships (Day 2)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.