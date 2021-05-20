(KMAland) -- District boys golf, substate boys soccer and state track in Iowa, district girls soccer in Missouri and state baseball, tennis and track in Nebraska on the schedule for Thursday.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska State Tournament
Class A Championship: Millard West vs. Millard South, 4:00 PM
Class B Championship: Norris vs. Skutt Catholic, 4:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Class 1A District at Pleasant Valley, Iowa City (Moravia & Jack Franey, MSTM) (B)
Class 2A District at Hinton (Carter Ruzek, Shenandoah; Grant Way, Tri-Center; Coby Fink, Underwood; Treynor & Clarinda teams) (B)
Class 3A District at MOC-Floyd Valley (Parker Bekkerus, Denison-Schleswig; Braden Smith, Atlantic; Drey Newell, Atlantic; Garrett McLaren, Atlantic)
Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 (B)
Tri-Center at St. Albert
AHSTW at Underwood
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
Riverside vs. Missouri Valley (at Treynor)
Iowa Class 1A Substate 7 (B)
Atlantic at Greene County
Iowa Class 1A Substate 1 (B)
West Sioux at Kuemper Catholic
Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 (B)
Carroll at Glenwood
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Boone at Creston
Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 (B)
Spirit Lake at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 (B)
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central
Regular Season
Tri-Center at Harlan (G)
Carroll at Atlantic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G)
Logan-Magnolia at West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley (G)
AHSTW at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Western Christian at Sioux City East (G)
Missouri Class 2 District 8 Final
Maryville at Chillicothe (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Singles Conclusion at Red Oak (G)
Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Singles & Doubles at Fort Dodge (SCE, SCN, SCW) (G)
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Singles & Doubles at Johnston (TJ)
Nebraska Class B State Tournament (Nebraska City) (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Iowa State Track & Field Championships (Day 1) Follow @d2mart
Nebraska Class D State Track & Field Championships (Day 2)