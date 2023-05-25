KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAlalnd) -- Clarinda visits Shenandoah on the KMAX-Stream, regional final soccer and the Iowa Girls State Golf Tournament begins on Thursday's KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream 

Creston at Red Oak

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic 

Lewis Central at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Missouri Valley

Audubon at Riverside

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

AHSTW at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Lenox

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley

Mount Ayr at East Union

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux City North (DH) at Briar Cliff

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian

Non-Conference 

Harlan at ADM

Kuemper Catholic at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Griswold at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

East Mills at CAM

IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley

Woodbine at Alta-Aurelia

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

West County at Portageville

South Callaway at Elsberry

Licking at Stockton

Barstow vs. Lathrop (at Kansas City)

Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

John Burroughs at Kennett

Fulton at St. Charles West

Nevada at Springfield Catholic

Excelsior Springs at Boonville

KMLAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Cedar Pointe (Boone/Ames)

Iowa Girls Class 2A State Golf Tournament at American Legion (Marshalltown)

Iowa Girls Class 3A State Golf Tournament at Pheasant Ridge (Cedar Falls)

Iowa Girls Class 4A State Golf Tournament at Otter Creek (Ankeny)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Girls Class 1A Regional Finals 

St. Albert at Underwood

Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Panorama at Van Meter

Wahlert Catholic at Assumption

Hudson at Denver

Regina Catholic at Des Moines Christian 

Dike-New Hartford at Gilbert 

Center Point-Urbana at Nevada

Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals 

Glenwood at ADM

Denison-Schleswig at Spencer

North Polk at Bondurant-Farrar

Norwalk at Dallas Center-Grimes

Xavier at Waverly-Shell Rock

Iowa City Liberty at Marion

Central DeWitt at North Scott

Fort Madison at Pella

Iowa Girls Class 3A Regional Finals 

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley

Urbandale at Ankeny

Bettendorf at Ankeny Centennial

Muscatine at Dowling Catholic

Mason City at Johnston

Dubuque Hempstead at Linn-Mar

Iowa City High at Waukee Northwest 

Waukee at Pleasant Valley 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream 

Creston at Red Oak

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Tri-Center

Underwood at Missouri Valley 

Audubon at Riverside

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Lenox

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley

Mount Ayr at East Union

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Murray at Seymour

Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Harlan at ADM

West Monona at Kuemper Catholic

East Mills at CAM

Sidney at Woodbine

IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley

Madrid at Coon Rapids-Bayard

River Valley at West Harrison

Whiting at Ar-We-Va

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.