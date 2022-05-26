(KMAland) -- It’s the start of girls state golf with regional finals in girls soccer and plenty of baseball and softball on the Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Creston at Red Oak
Lewis Central at St. Albert
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Missouri Valley
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia
Riverside at Audubon
Tri-Center at AHSTW
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Mount Ayr
Lenox at Bedford
Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Lamoni
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian
Non-Conference
ADM at Harlan
Kuemper Catholic at Coon Rapids-Bayard
CAM at East Mills
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Griswold
Woodbine at Sidney
Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Valley Park at East Prairie, 4:30 PM
Springfield Catholic at Fair Grove, 5:30 PM
Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Elsberry at Columbia, 5:00 PM
Stockton at Lawson, 5:30 PM
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Kennett vs. Affton at Kirkwood, 4:00 PM
Logan-Rogersville at Summit Christian Academy, 4:00 PM
Southern Boone at John Burroughs, 4:15 PM
Excelsior Springs at Marshall, 5:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown (G)
Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, Cedar Falls (G)
Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at River Valley Golf Course, Adel (G)
Iowa Class 4A State Tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course, Ankeny (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals
Treynor at Underwood, 6:00 PM (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Western Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 6:00 PM (G)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Des Moines Christian, 6:00 PM (G)
Denver at Dike-New Hartford, 6:00 PM (G)
Center Point-Urbana at Hudson, 5:00 PM (G)
Pella Christian at Nevada, 6:00 PM (G)
Solon at Van Meter, 5:30 PM (G)
Wahlert Catholic at Assumption, 6:00 PM (G)
Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals
ADM at Lewis Central, 6:00 PM (G)
LeMars at Spencer, 6:00 PM (G)
North Polk at Bondurant-Farrar, 6:00 PM (G)
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Carlisle at Johnston, 6:00 PM (G)
Pella at Norwalk, 6:00 PM (G)
Independence at Waverly-Shell Rock, 6:00 PM (G)
Clear Creek-Amana at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6:00 PM (G)
Mount Vernon at North Scott, 6:00 PM (G)
Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 6:00 PM (G)
Ames at WDM Valley, 4:30 PM (G)
Johnston at Ankeny Centennial, 6:00 PM (G)
Cedar Falls at Ankeny, 6:00 PM (G)
Des Moines Roosevelt at Dowling Catholic, 6:00 PM (G)
Iowa City High at Waukee Northwest, 6:00 PM (G)
Muscatine at Linn-Mar, 6:00 PM (G)
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 6:00 PM (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Red Oak at Creston
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig
St. Albert at Lewis Central
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Missouri Valley
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia
Riverside at Audubon
Tri-Center at AHSTW
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Mount Ayr
Lenox at Bedford
Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Lamoni
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Murray at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at West Monona
ADM at Harlan
CAM at East Mills
Woodbine at Sidney
Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning
Ar-We-Va at MVAOCOU
West Harrison at River Valley