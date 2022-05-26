KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It’s the start of girls state golf with regional finals in girls soccer and plenty of baseball and softball on the Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Creston at Red Oak

Lewis Central at St. Albert

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Missouri Valley

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia

Riverside at Audubon

Tri-Center at AHSTW

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Mount Ayr

Lenox at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Lamoni

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars

Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian

Non-Conference 

ADM at Harlan

Kuemper Catholic at Coon Rapids-Bayard

CAM at East Mills 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Griswold

Woodbine at Sidney

Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Valley Park at East Prairie, 4:30 PM

Springfield Catholic at Fair Grove, 5:30 PM

Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Elsberry at Columbia, 5:00 PM

Stockton at Lawson, 5:30 PM

Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Kennett vs. Affton at Kirkwood, 4:00 PM

Logan-Rogersville at Summit Christian Academy, 4:00 PM

Southern Boone at John Burroughs, 4:15 PM

Excelsior Springs at Marshall, 5:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown (G)

Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, Cedar Falls (G)

Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at River Valley Golf Course, Adel (G)

Iowa Class 4A State Tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course, Ankeny (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals 

Treynor at Underwood, 6:00 PM (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Western Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 6:00 PM (G)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Des Moines Christian, 6:00 PM (G)

Denver at Dike-New Hartford, 6:00 PM (G)

Center Point-Urbana at Hudson, 5:00 PM (G)

Pella Christian at Nevada, 6:00 PM (G)

Solon at Van Meter, 5:30 PM (G)

Wahlert Catholic at Assumption, 6:00 PM (G)

Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals 

ADM at Lewis Central, 6:00 PM (G)

LeMars at Spencer, 6:00 PM (G)

North Polk at Bondurant-Farrar, 6:00 PM (G)

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Carlisle at Johnston, 6:00 PM (G)

Pella at Norwalk, 6:00 PM (G)

Independence at Waverly-Shell Rock, 6:00 PM (G)

Clear Creek-Amana at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6:00 PM (G)

Mount Vernon at North Scott, 6:00 PM (G)

Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 6:00 PM (G)

Ames at WDM Valley, 4:30 PM (G)

Johnston at Ankeny Centennial, 6:00 PM (G)

Cedar Falls at Ankeny, 6:00 PM (G)

Des Moines Roosevelt at Dowling Catholic, 6:00 PM (G)

Iowa City High at Waukee Northwest, 6:00 PM (G)

Muscatine at Linn-Mar, 6:00 PM (G)

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 6:00 PM (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Red Oak at Creston

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

St. Albert at Lewis Central

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Missouri Valley

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia

Riverside at Audubon

Tri-Center at AHSTW

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Mount Ayr

Lenox at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Lamoni

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars

Murray at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at West Monona

ADM at Harlan

CAM at East Mills

Woodbine at Sidney

Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning

Ar-We-Va at MVAOCOU

West Harrison at River Valley

