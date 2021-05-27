KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The state boys golf tournament begins in Iowa while Shenandoah hosts Clarinda on AM 960 and video streaming at kmaland.com on Thursday.

View the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMA 960 & VIDEO at kmaland.com

Red Oak at Creston

Lewis Central at St. Albert

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at AHSTW

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Treynor at Audubon

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Lenox

Bedford at Southwest Valley

Southeast Warren at East Union

Central Decatur at Wayne

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Moravia

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas

Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Orient-Macksburg at Murray

Non-Conference 

Griswold at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Sidney at Woodbine 

East Mills at CAM

Missouri Valley at West Monona

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Jefferson (Festus) vs. Kelly

Warsaw at St. Pius X

Father Tolton Regional Catholic at Elsberry

Linn vs.

Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Kennett vs. Priory

Lafayette at Summit Christian Academy

Blair Oaks at St. Charles West

Springfield Catholic vs. Hollister 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at Newton (St. Albert, Fremont-Mills, Kyle Beam)

Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Fort Dodge (Kuemper Catholic, Tyler Brandt)

Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at Marshalltown (Parker Bekkerus)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Shenandoah

Red Oak at Creston

Lewis Central at St. Albert

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at AHSTW

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Treynor at Audubon

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Lenox

Bedford at Southwest Valley

Southeast Warren at East Union

Central Decatur at Wayne

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Moravia

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Orient-Macksburg at Murray

Non-Conference  

Kuemper Catholic at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 

East Mills at CAM

Sidney at Woodbine

Missouri Valley at West Monona

River Valley at West Harrison

