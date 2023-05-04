(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Hawkeye Ten boys golf and track and field to highlight a busy Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Rock Port at Plattsburg
South Holt at North Platte
North Nodaway at Maryville
Albany at Putnam County (GRC Crossover)
King City at South Harrison (GRC Crossover)
North Andrew at Trenton (GRC Crossover)
Maryville at St. Pius X
Class B District 1 First Round (at Elkhorn North)
Nebraska City vs. Bennington, 5:00 PM
Class C District 2 First Round (at Plattsmouth)
Plattsmouth vs. Centennial, 6:30 PM
Lincoln Christian vs. Twin River, 4:30 PM
Class C District 3 First Round (at Central City)
Central City/Fullerton vs. Louisville, 4:30 PM
Arlington vs. Maxwell-St. Pat’s, 1:30 PM
Class C District 4 First Round (at Valley)
Douglas County West vs. Thurston-Cuming County, 4:00 PM
Auburn vs. Raymond Central, 6:00 PM
Class C District 5 First Round (at Springfield)
Platteview vs. Falls City, 4:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic vs. Fort Calhoun, 6:30 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Tournament at Atlantic (B) Twitter: @nickstavas
Council Bluffs City Meet at Fox Run (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G)
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Lenox at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Nodaway Valley Invitational (B)
Central Decatur at Van Meter (G/B)
Rolling Valley at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at LeMars (G)
Chariton Invitational (B) (Moravia)
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G)
Stanberry, Worth County at Maysville (B)
Johnson County Central Invitational (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Hooper/Logan View (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Glenwood (B)
Harlan at Carroll (B)
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G)
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)
Maryville at Cameron (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Shenandoah (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (G)
Audubon at Clarinda (G)
Clarinda at Audubon (B)
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood (B)
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Southwest Valley (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (B)
Nebraska City vs. Omaha Buena Vista at Koch Tennis Center (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Meet at Red Oak (G/B) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
AT Southwest Valley (G/B)
AT Mount Ayr (G)
AT Panorama (G/B) (Martensdale-St. Marys)
AT South Central Calhoun (G/B) (IKM-Manning)
AT Newton (G/B) (Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars)
Missouri River Conference Meet at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
AT Lafayette (G/B) (Savannah)
AT Raymond Central NE (G/B) (Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga)
AT Sabetha KS (G/B) (Auburn)