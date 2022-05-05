KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- There's another big slate of KMAland spring sports on the schedule for Thursday, including coverage from the Hawkeye Ten Conference track meet and Rolling Valley Conference golf tournament.

View the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Plattsburg at Rock Port

North Platte at South Holt 

Maryville JV at North Nodaway 

Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan

GRC Crossover: Trenton at North Andrew

St. Pius X at Maryville

Nebraska Class B District 1 (at Hickman Park)

Lincoln Christian vs. Falls City

Nebraska Class B District 4 (at Elkhorn North)

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian vs. Auburn

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Sidney, Lewis Central at Shenandoah (B)

Council Bluffs City Meet at Fox Run (G)

Atlantic at Southeast Polk Tournament (G)

Creston at Chariton Tournament (B)

Kuemper Catholic at South Hamilton Tournament (B)

Griswold, Southwest Valley at East Mills (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Lenox (B)

Underwood at Audubon (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)

Nodaway Valley Tournament (B)

Van Meter at Central Decatur (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Atlantic (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at LeMars (G)

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G/B)

Stanberry, Worth County at Maysville (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Fort Calhoun (B)

Johnson County Central Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (B)

Harlan at Creston (G)

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Carroll at Harlan (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Greene County at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

LeMars at Boyden-Hull (G)

Sioux City East at Spencer (G)

Spencer at Sioux City East (B)

Cameron at Maryville (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Lewis Central (B)

Clarinda at Audubon (G)

Audubon at Clarinda (B)

Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood (G)

Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South (G)

Southwest Valley at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Sioux City North at Columbus NE (G)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Atlantic (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

AT Southwest Valley (G/B)

AT Mount Ayr (G)

AT Panorama (G/B)

AT South Central Calhoun (G/B)

AT Newton (G/B)

Missouri River Conference Meet at Council Bluffs (G/B)

AT Lafayette MO (G/B)

AT Raymond Central NE (G/B)

AT Sabetha KS (G/B)

