(KMAland) -- There's another big slate of KMAland spring sports on the schedule for Thursday, including coverage from the Hawkeye Ten Conference track meet and Rolling Valley Conference golf tournament.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Plattsburg at Rock Port
North Platte at South Holt
Maryville JV at North Nodaway
Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan
GRC Crossover: Trenton at North Andrew
St. Pius X at Maryville
Nebraska Class B District 1 (at Hickman Park)
Lincoln Christian vs. Falls City
Nebraska Class B District 4 (at Elkhorn North)
Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian vs. Auburn
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Sidney, Lewis Central at Shenandoah (B)
Council Bluffs City Meet at Fox Run (G)
Atlantic at Southeast Polk Tournament (G)
Creston at Chariton Tournament (B)
Kuemper Catholic at South Hamilton Tournament (B)
Griswold, Southwest Valley at East Mills (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Lenox (B)
Underwood at Audubon (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)
Nodaway Valley Tournament (B)
Van Meter at Central Decatur (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Atlantic (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at LeMars (G)
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G/B)
Stanberry, Worth County at Maysville (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Fort Calhoun (B)
Johnson County Central Invitational (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (B)
Harlan at Creston (G)
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Carroll at Harlan (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Greene County at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
LeMars at Boyden-Hull (G)
Sioux City East at Spencer (G)
Spencer at Sioux City East (B)
Cameron at Maryville (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Lewis Central (B)
Clarinda at Audubon (G)
Audubon at Clarinda (B)
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood (G)
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South (G)
Southwest Valley at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Sioux City North at Columbus NE (G)
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Atlantic (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
AT Southwest Valley (G/B)
AT Mount Ayr (G)
AT Panorama (G/B)
AT South Central Calhoun (G/B)
AT Newton (G/B)
Missouri River Conference Meet at Council Bluffs (G/B)
AT Lafayette MO (G/B)
AT Raymond Central NE (G/B)
AT Sabetha KS (G/B)