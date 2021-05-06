(KMAland) -- Hawkeye Ten and Missouri River track, plenty of golf, soccer and tennis and Nebraska district baseball on the Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
North Harrison at Platte Valley
Maryville at St. Pius X
Nebraska Class B District 1 — First Round (at Hastings)
Plattsmouth vs. Auburn, 2:30 PM
Nebraska Class B District 2 — First Round (at Hickman)
Platte Valley vs. GACC-SS-WPB, 12:00 PM
Nebraska Class B District 4 — First Round (at Skutt Catholic)
Adams Central vs. Falls City, 7:30 PM
Nebraska Class B District — First Round (at Beatrice)
St. Paul/Palmer vs. Nebraska City, 4:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Essex, Sidney at Shenandoah (G/B)
Glenwood at Red Oak (G)
Abraham Lincoln Tournament at Fox Run (G)
Chariton Tournament (Creston) (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (B)
Fremont-Mills, Audubon at Underwood (B)
East Mills, Griswold at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Nodaway Valley Tournament (B)
Central Decatur, Lamoni at Van Meter (G/B)
Lenox at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Wayne (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at LeMars (G)
Melcher-Dallas, Seymour at Moravia (G)
Johnson County Central Invitational (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at The Pines Golf Club (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood (B)
Creston at Harlan (G)
Indianola at Creston (B)
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Harlan at Carroll (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Riverside (G/B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (G)
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Spencer at Sioux City East (G)
Sioux City East at Spencer (B)
Maryville at Cameron (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Lewis Central (G)
Lewis Central at Shenandoah (B)
Audubon at Clarinda (G)
Clarinda at Audubon (B)
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood (B)
St. Albert at Atlantic (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Southwest Valley (B)
Omaha South at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (G)
South Sioux City at Sioux City North (G)
Chillicothe at Maryville (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Carroll (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Southwest Valley (B)
Mount Ayr (G)
Panorama (Tri-Center, Audubon) (G/B)
South Central Calhoun (IKM-Manning) (G/B)
Newton (Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars) (G/B)
Missouri River Conference Meet at Sioux City (G/B)
Lafayette (Maryville) (G/B)
Sabetha (Auburn, Falls City) (G/B)
Raymond Central (Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga) (G/B)