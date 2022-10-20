(KMAland) -- Another big Thursday with KMA Sports coverage from SQM meets at Corning and Shenandoah and regional volleyball from LC and AL. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Class 1A SQM at ACGC (AHSTW, Ankeny Christian, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, IKM-Manning, ISD, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, West Harrison)
Class 1A SQM at Central Decatur (Bedford, Central Decatur, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, Wayne)
Class 1A SQM at Ridge View (Riverside)
Class 1A SQM at Southwest Valley (Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Heartland Christian, Lenox, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton, Tri-Center, Woodbine) Follow @nickstavas
Class 2A SQM at Shenandoah (Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood) Follow @d2mart
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
IKM-Manning at St. Albert
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Nebraska Class D1 State Playoffs — First Round
Mead at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6:00 PM
EMF at Heartland, 7:00 PM
Wisner-Pilger at Clarkson/Leigh, 7:00 PM
Shelby-Rising City at Thayer Central, 7:00 PM
Weeping Water at Cross County, 7:00 PM
Plainview at Elmwood-Murdock, 6:00 PM
Freeman at Crofton, 7:00 PM
Pender at Stanton, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Class D2 State Playoffs — First Round
Creighton at Howells-Dodge, 7:00 PM
Falls City Sacred Heart at Humphrey St. Francis, 4:30 PM
Wausa at Johnson-Brock, 4:00 PM
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Bloomfield, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Lutheran at BDS, 6:00 PM
Fullerton at Osceola, 7:00 PM
Lourdes Central Catholic at Lawrence-Nelson, 5:30 PM
Winside at Wynot, 6:00 PM
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Lafayette at Maryville (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Norwalk
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central On KMA 960
Iowa Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinals
Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny
Southeast Polk at Abraham Lincoln On KMA-FM 99.1
Iowa Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Sioux City West at Ankeny Centennial
Des Moines Roosevelt at Sioux City East
Iowa Class 5A Region 3 — Semifinals
Ottumwa at Dowling Catholic
Waukee at Sioux City North
Missouri Class District 16 — First Round (at Savannah)
Maryville vs. Lafayette, 6:15 PM
Savannah vs. Chillicothe, 5:00 PM
Area Nebraska
Syracuse at Louisville
Raymond Central at Conestoga
Ashland-Greenwood at Seward