(KMAland) -- Another big Thursday with KMA Sports coverage from SQM meets at Corning and Shenandoah and regional volleyball from LC and AL. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Class 1A SQM at ACGC (AHSTW, Ankeny Christian, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, IKM-Manning, ISD, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, West Harrison)

Class 1A SQM at Central Decatur (Bedford, Central Decatur, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, Wayne)

Class 1A SQM at Ridge View (Riverside)

Class 1A SQM at Southwest Valley (Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Heartland Christian, Lenox, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton, Tri-Center, Woodbine) Follow @nickstavas

Class 2A SQM at Shenandoah (Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood) Follow @d2mart

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

IKM-Manning at St. Albert

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Nebraska Class D1 State Playoffs — First Round 

Mead at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6:00 PM

EMF at Heartland, 7:00 PM

Wisner-Pilger at Clarkson/Leigh, 7:00 PM

Shelby-Rising City at Thayer Central, 7:00 PM

Weeping Water at Cross County, 7:00 PM

Plainview at Elmwood-Murdock, 6:00 PM

Freeman at Crofton, 7:00 PM

Pender at Stanton, 7:00 PM

Nebraska Class D2 State Playoffs — First Round 

Creighton at Howells-Dodge, 7:00 PM

Falls City Sacred Heart at Humphrey St. Francis, 4:30 PM

Wausa at Johnson-Brock, 4:00 PM

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Bloomfield, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Lutheran at BDS, 6:00 PM

Fullerton at Osceola, 7:00 PM

Lourdes Central Catholic at Lawrence-Nelson, 5:30 PM

Winside at Wynot, 6:00 PM

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Lafayette at Maryville (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Norwalk

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central On KMA 960

Iowa Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinals

Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny 

Southeast Polk at Abraham Lincoln On KMA-FM 99.1

Iowa Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals

Sioux City West at Ankeny Centennial

Des Moines Roosevelt at Sioux City East

Iowa Class 5A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Ottumwa at Dowling Catholic

Waukee at Sioux City North

Missouri Class District 16 — First Round (at Savannah) 

Maryville vs. Lafayette, 6:15 PM

Savannah vs. Chillicothe, 5:00 PM

Area Nebraska 

Syracuse at Louisville 

Raymond Central at Conestoga

Ashland-Greenwood at Seward

