(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A SQM cross country, Nebraska D1 and D2 football playoffs and 4A and 5A Iowa volleyball tournament trail makes up the Thursday schedule.
View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Qualifying Meets
-Panorama (AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, West Harrison)
-Pekin (Ankeny Christian, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, Wayne)
-Ridge View (Missouri Valley, Woodbine)
-Southwest Valley (Bedford, Central Decatur, Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton, Tri-Center) Follow @d2mart
Class 2A State Qualifying Meets
-Southeast Valley (Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood) Follow @TrevMaeder96
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Regular Season
Missouri Valley at MVAOCOU
East Union at Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars at Seymour
Nebraska Class D1 First Round
Thayer Central at Lourdes Central Catholic
EMF at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Heartland at Stanton
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Lutheran High Northeast
Wisner-Pilger at Weeping Water
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County
Tri County at Neligh-Oakdale
Elmwood-Murdock at Howells-Dodge
Nebraska Class D2 First Round
Allen at Humphrey St. Francis
Fullerton at BDS
Osmond at Falls City Sacred Heart
Homer at Osceola
Wausa at Bloomfield
Mead at Wynot
Winside at Johnson-Brock
Creighton at Pender
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 Semifinals
Lewis Central at Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1/VIDEO at KMA Sports YouTube
Carroll at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Iowa Class 5A Region 1 Semifinals
Thomas Jefferson at Dowling Catholic
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Iowa Class 5A Region 2 Semifinals
Des Moines Lincoln at Urbandale
Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley
Nebraska Regular Season
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Seward at Ashland-Greenwood
Conestoga at Raymond Central
Louisville at Syracuse