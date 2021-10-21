KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A SQM cross country, Nebraska D1 and D2 football playoffs and 4A and 5A Iowa volleyball tournament trail makes up the Thursday schedule.

View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Class 1A State Qualifying Meets 

-Panorama (AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, West Harrison)

-Pekin (Ankeny Christian, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, Wayne)

-Ridge View (Missouri Valley, Woodbine)

-Southwest Valley (Bedford, Central Decatur, Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton, Tri-Center) Follow @d2mart

Class 2A State Qualifying Meets 

-Southeast Valley (Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood) Follow @TrevMaeder96

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Iowa Regular Season

Missouri Valley at MVAOCOU

East Union at Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars at Seymour 

Nebraska Class D1 First Round 

Thayer Central at Lourdes Central Catholic

EMF at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Heartland at Stanton

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Lutheran High Northeast

Wisner-Pilger at Weeping Water

Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County

Tri County at Neligh-Oakdale

Elmwood-Murdock at Howells-Dodge

Nebraska Class D2 First Round 

Allen at Humphrey St. Francis

Fullerton at BDS

Osmond at Falls City Sacred Heart

Homer at Osceola

Wausa at Bloomfield

Mead at Wynot

Winside at Johnson-Brock

Creighton at Pender

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 Semifinals 

Lewis Central at Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1/VIDEO at KMA Sports YouTube 

Carroll at Bishop Heelan Catholic 

Iowa Class 5A Region 1 Semifinals 

Thomas Jefferson at Dowling Catholic

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Iowa Class 5A Region 2 Semifinals 

Des Moines Lincoln at Urbandale

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley

Nebraska Regular Season 

Beatrice at Nebraska City 

Seward at Ashland-Greenwood

Conestoga at Raymond Central

Louisville at Syracuse

