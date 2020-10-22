(KMAland) -- Class 4A and 5A regional volleyball, state qualifying cross country in 1A and 2A, state softball in Missouri, 8-man playoff football in Nebraska and more on the Thursday schedule.
View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Class 4A Region 1 – Semifinals
Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Class 4A Region 2 – Semifinals
Winterset at Glenwood On AM 960, 7:00 PM
Lewis Central at Harlan On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Class 5A Region 1 – Semifinals
Thomas Jefferson at Dowling Catholic
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Class 5A Region 2 – Semifinals
Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley
Indianola at Johnston
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Rock Port at North Nodaway
West Nodaway at South Holt
Mound City at Union Star
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Ashland-Greenwood at Seward
Syracuse at Louisville
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A SQM at ACGC (Ankeny Christian, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center)
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Audubon (AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison, Woodbine)
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Mount Ayr (Bedford, Clarinda Academy, Diagonal, East Union, Essex, Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Sidney, Southeast Warren, Southwest Valley, Wayne)
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Pekin (Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Twin Cedars)
Iowa Class 2A SQM at Panorama (Central Decatur, Clarinda, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Class D1 State Playoffs – First Round
Southern at Tri County
Lourdes Central Catholic at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3:30 PM
Freeman at Weeping Water
Lutheran High Northeast vs. Elmwood-Murdock (at Norfolk)
Stanton at EMF, 6:00 PM
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Thayer Central, 2:00 PM
Howells-Dodge at Guardian Angels CC
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County
Class D2 State Playoffs – First Round
Fullerton at Falls City Sacred Heart, 5:00 PM
Creighton at Osmond, 6:00 PM
Niobrara/Verdigre at Humphrey St. Francis
Johnson-Brock at Allen, 6:00 PM
Winside at Wynot, 6:00 PM
Pender at Osceola, 6:00 PM
Mead at Bloomfield, 6:00 PM
Elgin Public/Pope John at BDS, 5:00 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Class 1 Missouri State Tournament – Sectionals
Princeton at Platte Valley
Canton at La Plata
Salisbury at Silex
Leeton at Harrisburg
Marion C. Early at Weaubleau
Neelyville at Vienna
Class 2 Missouri State Tournament – Quarterfinals
Kelly at Iberia
Father Tolton Regional Catholic at Elsberry
Class 3 Missouri State Tournament – Quarterfinals
Perryville at Bowling Green
Sullivan at Logan-Rogersville
Blair Oaks at Centralia
Class 4 Missouri State Tournament – Quarterfinals
Grain Valley at Platte County
Bolivar at Webb City
Rockwood Summit at Ft. Zumwalt South
Farmington at Webster Groves
Class 5 Missouri State Tournament – Quarterfinals
Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
Lee’s Summit West at Kickapoo
Ft. Zumwalt West at Rock Bridge
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) at Marquette
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Lafayette at Maryville (B)