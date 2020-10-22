KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Class 4A and 5A regional volleyball, state qualifying cross country in 1A and 2A, state softball in Missouri, 8-man playoff football in Nebraska and more on the Thursday schedule.

View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail

Class 4A Region 1 – Semifinals

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Class 4A Region 2 – Semifinals

Winterset at Glenwood On AM 960, 7:00 PM

Lewis Central at Harlan On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Class 5A Region 1 – Semifinals

Thomas Jefferson at Dowling Catholic

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Class 5A Region 2 – Semifinals

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley

Indianola at Johnston

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Rock Port at North Nodaway

West Nodaway at South Holt

Mound City at Union Star

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Ashland-Greenwood at Seward

Syracuse at Louisville

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A SQM at ACGC (Ankeny Christian, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center)

Iowa Class 1A SQM at Audubon (AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison, Woodbine)

Iowa Class 1A SQM at Mount Ayr (Bedford, Clarinda Academy, Diagonal, East Union, Essex, Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Sidney, Southeast Warren, Southwest Valley, Wayne)

Iowa Class 1A SQM at Pekin (Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Twin Cedars)

Iowa Class 2A SQM at Panorama (Central Decatur, Clarinda, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Class D1 State Playoffs – First Round

Southern at Tri County

Lourdes Central Catholic at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3:30 PM

Freeman at Weeping Water

Lutheran High Northeast vs. Elmwood-Murdock (at Norfolk)

Stanton at EMF, 6:00 PM

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Thayer Central, 2:00 PM

Howells-Dodge at Guardian Angels CC

Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County

Class D2 State Playoffs – First Round

Fullerton at Falls City Sacred Heart, 5:00 PM

Creighton at Osmond, 6:00 PM

Niobrara/Verdigre at Humphrey St. Francis

Johnson-Brock at Allen, 6:00 PM

Winside at Wynot, 6:00 PM

Pender at Osceola, 6:00 PM

Mead at Bloomfield, 6:00 PM

Elgin Public/Pope John at BDS, 5:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail

Class 1 Missouri State Tournament – Sectionals

Princeton at Platte Valley

Canton at La Plata

Salisbury at Silex

Leeton at Harrisburg

Marion C. Early at Weaubleau

Neelyville at Vienna

Class 2 Missouri State Tournament – Quarterfinals

Kelly at Iberia

Father Tolton Regional Catholic at Elsberry

Class 3 Missouri State Tournament – Quarterfinals

Perryville at Bowling Green

Sullivan at Logan-Rogersville

Blair Oaks at Centralia

Class 4 Missouri State Tournament – Quarterfinals

Grain Valley at Platte County

Bolivar at Webb City

Rockwood Summit at Ft. Zumwalt South

Farmington at Webster Groves

Class 5 Missouri State Tournament – Quarterfinals

Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

Lee’s Summit West at Kickapoo

Ft. Zumwalt West at Rock Bridge

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) at Marquette

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Lafayette at Maryville (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.