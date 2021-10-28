(KMAland) -- East Atchison volleyball in a state sectional, Missouri state softball and a bit of swimming on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.
MISSOURI STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1 State Sectionals
East Atchison at Wellington-Napoleon, 6:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1/KMA Sports YouTube
Santa Fe at New Haven, 6:30 PM
Osceola at Midway, 6:30 PM
Miller at College Heights Christian, 6:30 PM
Billings at Blue Eye, 6:30 PM
Winona at South Iron, 6:30 PM
St. Vincent at Advance, 6:30 PM
Gideon at Southland, 6:30 PM
Class 2 State Sectionals
Bishop LeBlond at East Buchanan, 6:30 PM
Lawson at Adrian, 6:30 PM
Skyline at Diamond, 6:30 PM
Pleasant Hope at Liberty (Mountain View), 6:30 PM
Conway at Stover, 6:30 PM
Hermann at Lutheran North, 6:30 PM
Jefferson (Festus) at Saxony Lutheran, 6:30 PM
Clearwater at Portageville, 6:30 PM
Class 3 State Sectionals
Cameron at Notre Dame de Sion, 6:30 PM
Odessa at California, 6:30 PM
El Dorado Springs at Springfield Catholic, 6:30 PM
Forsyth at Strafford, 6:30 PM
Blair Oaks at Hallsville, 6:30 PM
Orchard Farm at John Burroughs, 6:30 PM
Miller Career Academy at Notre Dame (St. Louis), 6:30 PM
Valle Catholic at Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6:30 PM
Class 4 State Sectionals
Smithville at St. Pius X, 6:30 PM
Pembroke Hill at Pleasant Hill, 6:30 PM
Webb City at Logan-Rogersville, 6:30 PM
Jefferson City at Pacific, 6:30 PM
Hannibal at Lutheran St. Charles, 6:30 PM
McCluer North at Westminster Christian , 6:30 PM
Rosati-Kain at Nerinx Hall, 6:30 PM
St. Pius X (Festus) at Farmington , 6:30 PM
Class 5 State Sectionals
Park Hill at Liberty North, 6:30 PM
Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West, 6:30 PM
Joplin at Nixa, 6:30 PM
Lebanon at Rock Bridge, 6:30 PM
Hickman at St. Dominic, 6:30 PM
Francis Howell Central at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6:30 PM
Marquette at Lafayette (Wildwood), 6:30 PM
For Jesu Academy at Jackson, 6:30 PM
MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 4 State Semifinals
Washington vs. Platte County, 2:00 PM
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Rolla, 2:00 PM
Class 5 State Semifinals
Parkway South vs. Lee’s Summit West, 1:00 PM
Francis Howell Central vs. Blue Springs South, 1:00 PM
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G)