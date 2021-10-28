KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- East Atchison volleyball in a state sectional, Missouri state softball and a bit of swimming on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.

MISSOURI STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Class 1 State Sectionals 

East Atchison at Wellington-Napoleon, 6:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1/KMA Sports YouTube 

Santa Fe at New Haven, 6:30 PM

Osceola at Midway, 6:30 PM

Miller at College Heights Christian, 6:30 PM

Billings at Blue Eye, 6:30 PM

Winona at South Iron, 6:30 PM

St. Vincent at Advance, 6:30 PM

Gideon at Southland, 6:30 PM

Class 2 State Sectionals 

Bishop LeBlond at East Buchanan, 6:30 PM

Lawson at Adrian, 6:30 PM

Skyline at Diamond, 6:30 PM

Pleasant Hope at Liberty (Mountain View), 6:30 PM

Conway at Stover, 6:30 PM

Hermann at Lutheran North, 6:30 PM

Jefferson (Festus) at Saxony Lutheran, 6:30 PM

Clearwater at Portageville, 6:30 PM

Class 3 State Sectionals 

Cameron at Notre Dame de Sion, 6:30 PM

Odessa at California, 6:30 PM

El Dorado Springs at Springfield Catholic, 6:30 PM

Forsyth at Strafford, 6:30 PM

Blair Oaks at Hallsville, 6:30 PM

Orchard Farm at John Burroughs, 6:30 PM

Miller Career Academy at Notre Dame (St. Louis), 6:30 PM

Valle Catholic at Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6:30 PM

Class 4 State Sectionals 

Smithville at St. Pius X, 6:30 PM

Pembroke Hill at Pleasant Hill, 6:30 PM

Webb City at Logan-Rogersville, 6:30 PM

Jefferson City at Pacific, 6:30 PM

Hannibal at Lutheran St. Charles, 6:30 PM

McCluer North at Westminster Christian , 6:30 PM

Rosati-Kain at Nerinx Hall, 6:30 PM

St. Pius X (Festus) at Farmington , 6:30 PM

Class 5 State Sectionals 

Park Hill at Liberty North, 6:30 PM

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West, 6:30 PM

Joplin at Nixa, 6:30 PM

Lebanon at Rock Bridge, 6:30 PM

Hickman at St. Dominic, 6:30 PM

Francis Howell Central at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6:30 PM

Marquette at Lafayette (Wildwood), 6:30 PM

For Jesu Academy at Jackson, 6:30 PM

MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Class 4 State Semifinals 

Washington vs. Platte County, 2:00 PM

Incarnate Word Academy vs. Rolla, 2:00 PM

Class 5 State Semifinals 

Parkway South vs. Lee’s Summit West, 1:00 PM

Francis Howell Central vs. Blue Springs South, 1:00 PM

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G)

