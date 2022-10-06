KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a very busy Thursday with Clarinda/Red Oak volleyball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Fort Dodge (Glenwood, Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City East)

AT Atlantic

AT Boyer Valley

AT West Sioux (Sioux City West)

AT Saydel (Ankeny Christian, Central Decatur, Orient-Macksburg)

AT Montezuma (Moravia)

Trailblazer Conference Meet at Beatrice

Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at Ashland-Greenwood

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Johnston at Sioux City North

Fort Calhoun at Roncalli Catholic

Gretna at Papillion-LaVista South

Columbus at Millard South

Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Central 

Omaha Northwest at Omaha South

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

St. Paul Lutheran at Maryville (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Benton at Platte Valley 

East Harrison at Northeast Nodaway

Maryville at South Harrison

North Andrew at DeKalb

Stanberry at Stewartsville-Osborn

Worth County at Maysville

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

WDM Valley at Lewis Central (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Shenandoah

Red Oak at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig

Creston at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia

Underwood at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Riverside

Tri-Center at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at East Union

Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Winterset at Atlantic

East Atchison at Essex

East Mills at Mount Ayr

Bedford, Diagonal at East Union

Wayne at Moravia

Heartland Christian vs. Parkview Christian

Sioux City West at Cherokee

Des Moines Roosevelt at Ankeny Christian

Area Missouri 

Rock Port at Nodaway Valley

Mound City at North Nodaway 

Union Star at South Holt

Maryville at Benton

Area Nebraska 

Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood

Weeping Water, Cedar Bluffs at Mead

Johnson-Brock, Lourdes Central Catholic at Palmyra

Falls City at Conestoga

Johnson County Central at Auburn

Elmwood-Murdock at Sterling

Fort Calhoun, Yutan at Louisville

Logan View at Syracuse

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.