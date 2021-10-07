KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley/Underwood is on KMA-FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com Thursday night. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Atlantic

AT Fort Dodge

AT Boyer Valley

AT West Sioux

AT Montezuma 

AT Saydel

AT Wahoo (NE)

AT Arlington (Nebraska Capitola Conference Meet)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Maryville, Benton at Lafayette (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Lincoln College Prep (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at Benton

Northeast Nodaway at East Harrison

Maysville at Worth County 

DeKalb at North Andrew

Stewartsville-Osborn at Stanberry

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Southeast Polk (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Clarinda

St. Albert at Red Oak

Glenwood at Creston

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Underwood On KMA-FM 99.1/VIDEO at kmaland.com

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon

Riverside at IKM-Manning

Treynor at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford vs. East Union (at Diagonal)

Nodaway Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Atlantic at Winterset

Essex at East Atchison

Mount Ayr at East Mills

Bedford at Diagonal

East Union at Diagonal 

Lenox at Orient-Macksburg

Moravia at Wayne

Cherokee at Sioux City West

Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port at Union Star

South Holt at Mound City 

Nodaway Valley at North Nodaway 

Benton at Maryville

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Louisville, Fort Calhoun at Yutan

Conestoga at Falls City 

Weeping Water, Mead at Cedar Bluffs

Johnson-Brock, Palmyra at Lourdes Central Catholic

Auburn at Johnson County Central 

Sterling at Elmwood-Murdock

