(KMAland) -- A busy evening of cross country, volleyball, softball and more, including Red Oak/St. Albert volleyball on KMA-FM 99.1.
View the complete schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Marshalltown at Sioux City North
Fremont at Millard South
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Atlantic Meet
Falls City (NE) Meet
Boyer Valley Meet
West Sioux Meet
Fort Dodge Meet
Montezuma Meet
Saydel Meet
Beatrice (NE) Meet
Arlington (NE) Meet
Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at Yutan
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Harlan
Red Oak at St. Albert On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:15 PM
Creston at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Logan-Magnolia
Underwood at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Riverside
Treynor at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford vs. East Union (at Diagonal)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East
Other Area Iowa
Woodbine at Fremont-Mills
Mount Ayr at East Mills
AHSTW at CAM
Bedford at Diagonal
East Union at Diagonal
Wayne at Moravia
Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sioux City West at Cherokee
Twin Cedars at Chariton
Centerville at Seymour
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison at West Nodaway
Union Star at Rock Port
Mound City at South Holt
Maryville at Benton
North Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt
Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood
Johnson County Central at Auburn
Louisville at Fort Calhoun
Louisville vs. Yutan (at Fort Calhoun)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock
Falls City Sacred Heart at Southern
Elmwood-Murdock at Sterling
Cedar Bluffs at Weeping Water
Mead at Weeping Water
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
North Andrew at DeKalb
Benton at Platte Valley
Worth County at Maysville
Stanberry at Savannah
South Holt at Stewartsville
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Pembroke Hill at Maryville (B)
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCHEDULE
Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City (B)