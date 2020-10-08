KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A busy evening of cross country, volleyball, softball and more, including Red Oak/St. Albert volleyball on KMA-FM 99.1.

View the complete schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Marshalltown at Sioux City North

Fremont at Millard South

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Atlantic Meet

Falls City (NE) Meet

Boyer Valley Meet

West Sioux Meet

Fort Dodge Meet

Montezuma Meet

Saydel Meet

Beatrice (NE) Meet

Arlington (NE) Meet

Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at Yutan

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Harlan

Red Oak at St. Albert On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:15 PM

Creston at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia

Underwood at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Riverside

Treynor at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford vs. East Union (at Diagonal)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East

Other Area Iowa 

Woodbine at Fremont-Mills

Mount Ayr at East Mills

AHSTW at CAM

Bedford at Diagonal

East Union at Diagonal

Wayne at Moravia 

Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Sioux City West at Cherokee

Twin Cedars at Chariton

Centerville at Seymour

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison at West Nodaway

Union Star at Rock Port

Mound City at South Holt

Maryville at Benton

North Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt

Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood

Johnson County Central at Auburn

Louisville at Fort Calhoun

Louisville vs. Yutan (at Fort Calhoun)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock

Falls City Sacred Heart at Southern 

Elmwood-Murdock at Sterling 

Cedar Bluffs at Weeping Water

Mead at Weeping Water

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

North Andrew at DeKalb

Benton at Platte Valley

Worth County at Maysville

Stanberry at Savannah

South Holt at Stewartsville

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Pembroke Hill at Maryville (B)

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City (B)

