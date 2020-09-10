KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Another busy Thursday in KMAland, including Underwood/Tri-Center volleyball broadcast live on the KMAX-Stream.

Check out the full schedule in KMAland below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

LeMars Meet

Gilbert Meet

Twin Cedars Meet

Davis County Meet

Fairbury (NE) Meet

Wahoo (NE) Meet

Archbishop Bergan (NE) Meet

Milford (NE) Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference

Stanton vs. East Mills (at Bedford)

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor at AHSTW

Riverside at Audubon

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at Underwood On KMAX-Stream, 7:30 PM

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan

CAM at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City East at LeMars

Bluegrass Conference

Murray at Ankeny Christian Academy

Mormon Trail at Diagonal

Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg

Moravia at Twin Cedars

Other Area Iowa

Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney

Stanton at Bedford

East Mills at Bedford

Griswold at Woodbine

Griswold vs. CAM (at Woodbine)

Mount Ayr vs. Pleasantville (at Clarke)

Mount Ayr at Clarke

Nodaway Valley vs. South Hamilton (at Perry)

Nodaway Valley vs. West Central Valley (at Perry)

Nodaway Valley vs. Ogden (at Perry)

Nodaway Valley vs. Earlham (at Perry)

Nodaway Valley at Perry

Sioux City North at Cherokee

Western Christian at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

South Sioux City at Sioux City West

Heartland Christian at Weeping Water

Missouri/Nebraska Area

East Atchison at Nodaway-Holt

North Nodaway at Rock Port

South Holt at West Nodaway

Union Star at Mound City

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville

Seward at Nebraska City

Norris at Plattsmouth

Lincoln Christian at Syracuse

Johnson-Brock at Auburn

Falls City at Pawnee City

Falls City vs. Sterling (at Pawnee City)

Sterling at Pawnee City

Palmyra at Johnson County Central

Southern at Weeping Water

Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Worth County at Braymer

Platte Valley at DeKalb

Stanberry at Northeast Nodaway

North Andrew at Pattonsburg

South Holt at Stewartsville

Lafayette at Maryville

Southern/Diller-Odell at Auburn

Syracuse at Cass

Syracuse vs. Yutan/Mead (at Cass)

Yutan/Mead at Cass

Platteview at Plattsmouth

Nebraska City at Wahoo

Falls City at Weeping Water

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Plattsmouth Invitational (G)

Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Nebraska City at Crete (B)

