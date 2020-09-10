(KMAland) -- Another busy Thursday in KMAland, including Underwood/Tri-Center volleyball broadcast live on the KMAX-Stream.
Check out the full schedule in KMAland below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
LeMars Meet
Gilbert Meet
Twin Cedars Meet
Davis County Meet
Fairbury (NE) Meet
Wahoo (NE) Meet
Archbishop Bergan (NE) Meet
Milford (NE) Meet
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Stanton vs. East Mills (at Bedford)
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at AHSTW
Riverside at Audubon
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center at Underwood On KMAX-Stream, 7:30 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan
CAM at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City East at LeMars
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Ankeny Christian Academy
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Other Area Iowa
Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney
Stanton at Bedford
East Mills at Bedford
Griswold at Woodbine
Griswold vs. CAM (at Woodbine)
Mount Ayr vs. Pleasantville (at Clarke)
Mount Ayr at Clarke
Nodaway Valley vs. South Hamilton (at Perry)
Nodaway Valley vs. West Central Valley (at Perry)
Nodaway Valley vs. Ogden (at Perry)
Nodaway Valley vs. Earlham (at Perry)
Nodaway Valley at Perry
Sioux City North at Cherokee
Western Christian at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
South Sioux City at Sioux City West
Heartland Christian at Weeping Water
Missouri/Nebraska Area
East Atchison at Nodaway-Holt
North Nodaway at Rock Port
South Holt at West Nodaway
Union Star at Mound City
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville
Seward at Nebraska City
Norris at Plattsmouth
Lincoln Christian at Syracuse
Johnson-Brock at Auburn
Falls City at Pawnee City
Falls City vs. Sterling (at Pawnee City)
Sterling at Pawnee City
Palmyra at Johnson County Central
Southern at Weeping Water
Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Worth County at Braymer
Platte Valley at DeKalb
Stanberry at Northeast Nodaway
North Andrew at Pattonsburg
South Holt at Stewartsville
Lafayette at Maryville
Southern/Diller-Odell at Auburn
Syracuse at Cass
Syracuse vs. Yutan/Mead (at Cass)
Yutan/Mead at Cass
Platteview at Plattsmouth
Nebraska City at Wahoo
Falls City at Weeping Water
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Plattsmouth Invitational (G)
Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Crete (B)