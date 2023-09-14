(KMAland) -- It's another heavy Thursday schedule with Shenandoah volleyball at St. Albert on the KMAX-Stream highlighting the slate.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Panorama Meet (Clarinda, Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Nodaway Valley, Exira/EHK, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Orient-Macksburg)
Southwest Valley Meet
Blair NE Meet (Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln)
Interstate 35 Meet (Creston, Mount Ayr)
Southwest Valley Meet
Lynnville-Sully Meet (Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, Moravia))
Sioux Central Meet (Glidden-Ralston)
Bennington NE Meet (Thomas Jefferson, Nebraska City, Auburn)
Colo-Nesco Meet (Ankeny Christian)
Platte County Meet (Maryville)
Ashland-Greenwood Meet
Hiawatha KS Meet (Falls City)
Fillmore Central NE Meet (Johnson County Central)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-0) at Sioux City West (0-3)
Omaha Northwest (0-3) at Bellevue East (2-1)
Omaha Benson (0-3) at Omaha North (2-1)
Northwest (1-2) at Elkhorn North (3-0)
Parkview Christian (1-1) at Heartland Lutheran (0-3)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Sioux City Meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club (B)
Johnson County Central Tournament (G)
Maryville Quad (G)
Gallatin Quad (G) (King City)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
Stewartsville/Osborn at Northeast Nodaway
Platte Valley at DeKalb
Benton at Maryville
Savannah at Chillicothe
Princeton at Albany
Stanberry at King City
North Harrison at North Andrew
Worth County at Pattonsburg
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood at Plattsmouth
Nebraska City at Gross Catholic
Schuyler at Platteview/Weeping Water
Southern at Falls City
Cass at Fort Calhoun
Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Lafayette at Maryville (G)
Nebraska City at Omaha Buena Vista (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at St. Albert
Harlan at Clarinda
Lewis Central at Glenwood
Creston at Denison-Schleswig
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Audubon
AHSTW at Riverside
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia
IKM-Manning at Underwood
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CAM at Boyer Valley
Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Murray at Diagonal
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Seymour vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Southeast Warren)
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Griswold
Hamburg, Whiting at Heartland Christian
Des Moines Christian Invitational (Southeast Warren)
Storm Lake at Sioux City West
Area Missouri
East Atchison at South Holt
North Nodaway at Rock Port
Nodaway Valley at Union Star/King City
Maryville at Lafayette
Savannah at Cameron
Area Nebraska
Auburn, Nebraska City at Falls City
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
Boys Town at Conestoga
Louisville at Tekamah-Herman
Syracuse, Platteview at Lincoln Christian
Brownell Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic