(KMAland) -- It's another heavy Thursday schedule with Shenandoah volleyball at St. Albert on the KMAX-Stream highlighting the slate.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Panorama Meet (Clarinda, Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Nodaway Valley, Exira/EHK, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Orient-Macksburg)

Southwest Valley Meet

Blair NE Meet (Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln)

Interstate 35 Meet (Creston, Mount Ayr)

Lynnville-Sully Meet (Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, Moravia))

Sioux Central Meet (Glidden-Ralston)

Bennington NE Meet (Thomas Jefferson, Nebraska City, Auburn)

Colo-Nesco Meet (Ankeny Christian)

Platte County Meet (Maryville)

Ashland-Greenwood Meet

Hiawatha KS Meet (Falls City)

Fillmore Central NE Meet (Johnson County Central)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-0) at Sioux City West (0-3)

Omaha Northwest (0-3) at Bellevue East (2-1)

Omaha Benson (0-3) at Omaha North (2-1)

Northwest (1-2) at Elkhorn North (3-0)

Parkview Christian (1-1) at Heartland Lutheran (0-3)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Sioux City Meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club (B)

Johnson County Central Tournament (G)

Maryville Quad (G)

Gallatin Quad (G) (King City)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Area Missouri

Stewartsville/Osborn at Northeast Nodaway

Platte Valley at DeKalb

Benton at Maryville

Savannah at Chillicothe

Princeton at Albany 

Stanberry at King City

North Harrison at North Andrew

Worth County at Pattonsburg

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood at Plattsmouth

Nebraska City at Gross Catholic

Schuyler at Platteview/Weeping Water

Southern at Falls City

Cass at Fort Calhoun

Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Lafayette at Maryville (G)

Nebraska City at Omaha Buena Vista (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at St. Albert 

Harlan at Clarinda

Lewis Central at Glenwood

Creston at Denison-Schleswig 

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Audubon

AHSTW at Riverside

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia 

IKM-Manning at Underwood

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CAM at Boyer Valley

Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Lamoni 

Murray at Diagonal 

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Seymour vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Southeast Warren)

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at Griswold

Hamburg, Whiting at Heartland Christian

Des Moines Christian Invitational (Southeast Warren)

Storm Lake at Sioux City West

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at South Holt

North Nodaway at Rock Port

Nodaway Valley at Union Star/King City 

Maryville at Lafayette

Savannah at Cameron 

Area Nebraska 

Auburn, Nebraska City at Falls City

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water

Boys Town at Conestoga

Louisville at Tekamah-Herman

Syracuse, Platteview at Lincoln Christian

Brownell Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic

