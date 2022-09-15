KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Shenandoah/St. Albert and Southwest Valley/Griswold volleyball tonight to highlight another busy Thursday.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Southwest Valley 

AT Interstate 35 (Creston)

AT Panorama (Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center, Nodaway Valley, Boyer Valley, CAM, Exira/EHK, Ankeny Christian, Orient-Macksburg)

AT Blair (West Harrison, Abraham Lincoln)

AT Lynnville-Sully (Twin Cedars, Moravia, Melcher-Dallas)

AT Colo-NESCO (Ankeny Christian)

AT Platte County (Maryville)

AT Bennington (Nebraska City, Syracuse, Conestoga, Auburn, Louisville)

AT Hiawatha (Falls City)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Kearney at Bellevue West

Millard West at Creighton Prep

Elkhorn South at Omaha Central 

Gretna at Millard South

Omaha North at Omaha Benson

Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-LaVista 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North at Sioux City East (B)

Johnson County Central Tournament (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Albany at Platte Valley

Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville-Osborn

North Andrew at North Harrison

King City at Stanberry

Maryville at Benton

Gross Catholic at Nebraska City

Ralston at Plattsmouth

Fort Calhoun at Cass

Syracuse at Wilber-Clatonia

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Lafayette (G)

Omaha Buena Vista, Omaha Westview at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream

Clarinda at Harlan

Glenwood at Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig at Creston

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at IKM-Manning

Riverside at AHSTW

Audubon at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Lenox

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Diagonal at Murray

Non-Conference 

Griswold at Southwest Valley (played in Villisca) On KMAX-Stream

East Union, Earllham at Lenox

Southeast Warren, Knoxville, Newton, Pella Christian at Des Moines Christian

Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Hoover

Sioux City West at Storm Lake

Heartland Christian at Whiting

Area Missouri 

South Holt at East Atchison 

Rock Port at North Nodaway 

Union Star at Nodaway Valley

Lafayette at Maryville

Area Nebraska 

Falls City, Nebraska City at Auburn

Syracuse, Lincoln Christian at Platteview

Conestoga at Boys Town

Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood

Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock

Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.