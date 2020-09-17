KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's a typically busy Thursday slate, including AHSTW/Riverside volleyball on AM 960.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Southwest Valley Meet

Panorama Meet

Lynnville-Sully Meet

Blair (NE) Meet

Bennington (NE) Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Shenandoah 

Lewis Central at Clarinda

Atlantic at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig at Creston

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

Underwood at IKM-Manning

Riverside at AHSTW On AM 960, 7:30 PM 

Audubon at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at East Union

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va

CAM at Boyer Valley

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Diagonal at Murray

Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg

Other Area Iowa 

Heartland Christian at Whiting

Lenox vs. Earlham (at East Union)

Earlham at East Union

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port at Nodaway-Holt

West Nodaway at North Nodaway 

Union Star at South Holt

Nebraska City vs. Auburn (at Falls City) 

Nebraska City at Falls City 

Auburn at Falls City

Lourdes Central Catholic at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Syracuse at Platteview

Ralston at Plattsmouth

Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood

Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock

Mudecas Tournament — A Division 

Championship: BDS at Diller-Odell

3rd Place: Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Diller-Odell)

Consolation Final: HTRS vs. Exeter-Milligan (at Diller-Odell)

Mudecas Tournament — B Division 

Championship: Palmyra vs. Southern (at Freeman)

3rd Place: Sterling vs. Tri County (at Freeman)

Consolation Final: Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City (at Freeman)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Benton

South Holt at DeKalb

Albany at Platte Valley

Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville

Pattonsburg at Worth County 

Platteview at Nebraska City

Falls City at Auburn

Plattsmouth at Auburn

Plattsmouth vs. Falls City (at Auburn)

Fort Calhoun at Cass

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

MRC Meet at LeMars (B)

Johnson County Central Tournament (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Maryville at Lafayette (G)

