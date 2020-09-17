(KMAland) -- It's a typically busy Thursday slate, including AHSTW/Riverside volleyball on AM 960.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Southwest Valley Meet
Panorama Meet
Lynnville-Sully Meet
Blair (NE) Meet
Bennington (NE) Meet
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Shenandoah
Lewis Central at Clarinda
Atlantic at Harlan
Denison-Schleswig at Creston
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
Underwood at IKM-Manning
Riverside at AHSTW On AM 960, 7:30 PM
Audubon at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at East Union
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va
CAM at Boyer Valley
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Diagonal at Murray
Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg
Other Area Iowa
Heartland Christian at Whiting
Lenox vs. Earlham (at East Union)
Earlham at East Union
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port at Nodaway-Holt
West Nodaway at North Nodaway
Union Star at South Holt
Nebraska City vs. Auburn (at Falls City)
Nebraska City at Falls City
Auburn at Falls City
Lourdes Central Catholic at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Syracuse at Platteview
Ralston at Plattsmouth
Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood
Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock
Mudecas Tournament — A Division
Championship: BDS at Diller-Odell
3rd Place: Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Diller-Odell)
Consolation Final: HTRS vs. Exeter-Milligan (at Diller-Odell)
Mudecas Tournament — B Division
Championship: Palmyra vs. Southern (at Freeman)
3rd Place: Sterling vs. Tri County (at Freeman)
Consolation Final: Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City (at Freeman)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at Benton
South Holt at DeKalb
Albany at Platte Valley
Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville
Pattonsburg at Worth County
Platteview at Nebraska City
Falls City at Auburn
Plattsmouth at Auburn
Plattsmouth vs. Falls City (at Auburn)
Fort Calhoun at Cass
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
MRC Meet at LeMars (B)
Johnson County Central Tournament (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Lafayette (G)