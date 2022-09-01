(KMAland) -- A busy Thursday is highlighted by two KMA video streams at Clarinda and Sidney. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Ames (Lewis Central)
AT West Central Valley (Kuemper Catholic, Audubon)
AT Wayne
AT Madrid (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
AT Pekin (Twin Cedars)
AT Douglas County West (Nebraska City)
AT Omaha Concordia (Ashland-Greenwood)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
South Sioux City at Sioux City West
Franklin at Pawnee City
Norris at Elkhorn High
Creighton Prep at Millard North
Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
LeMars, Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (B)
East Atchison at Savannah (G)
Rock Port at Maysville (G)
Worth County at South Harrison (G)
Plattsmouth at Bennington (G)
Arlington, Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Platte Valley at Stewartsville
Worth County at Maryville
King City at North Andrew
North Harrison at Stanberry
Plattsmouth at Omaha North
Auburn at Wilber-Clatonia
Weeping Water at Ralston
Centennial at Syracuse
Cass at Arlington
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Carroll at Lewis Central (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Beatrice at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Creston
Lewis Central at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Corner Conference
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Stanton at Sidney On KMAX-Stream
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City East at Sioux City North
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Atlantic at ADM Invitational
Mount Ayr at Essex
IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley
Missouri Valley, Sioux City West, West Monona at MVAOCOU
Lenox at Interstate 35
Lamoni at Bedford
Central Decatur, Clarke at Centerville
Moulton-Udell at Wayne
West Harrison at Whiting
MOC-Floyd Valley, Western Christian at Sioux City East
MOC-Floyd Valley, Western Christian vs. Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Moravia at North Mahaska
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Union Star
Rock Port at Mound City
North Nodaway at South Holt
Nodaway Valley at North Platte
Northeast Nodaway at Albany
East Buchanan at Maryville
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City
Blair at Plattsmouth
Louisville at Malcolm
Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Sterling at Freeman Tournament
Falls City, Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS
Weeping Water, Dorchester at Palmyra
Fairbury at Auburn
Fort Calhoun at Syracuse
Lourdes Central Catholic, Lincoln Luthern at Omaha Concordia
Bishop LeBlond at Falls City Sacred Heart