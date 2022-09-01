KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A busy Thursday is highlighted by two KMA video streams at Clarinda and Sidney. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Ames (Lewis Central)

AT West Central Valley (Kuemper Catholic, Audubon)

AT Wayne

AT Madrid (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

AT Pekin (Twin Cedars)

AT Douglas County West (Nebraska City)

AT Omaha Concordia (Ashland-Greenwood)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

South Sioux City at Sioux City West

Franklin at Pawnee City

Norris at Elkhorn High

Creighton Prep at Millard North

Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

LeMars, Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (B)

East Atchison at Savannah (G)

Rock Port at Maysville (G)

Worth County at South Harrison (G)

Plattsmouth at Bennington (G)

Arlington, Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at Stewartsville

Worth County at Maryville

King City at North Andrew

North Harrison at Stanberry

Plattsmouth at Omaha North

Auburn at Wilber-Clatonia

Weeping Water at Ralston

Centennial at Syracuse

Cass at Arlington

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Carroll at Lewis Central (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Beatrice at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Creston

Lewis Central at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Stanton at Sidney On KMAX-Stream

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City East at Sioux City North

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Atlantic at ADM Invitational 

Mount Ayr at Essex

IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley

Missouri Valley, Sioux City West, West Monona at MVAOCOU

Lenox at Interstate 35

Lamoni at Bedford

Central Decatur, Clarke at Centerville

Moulton-Udell at Wayne

West Harrison at Whiting

MOC-Floyd Valley, Western Christian at Sioux City East

MOC-Floyd Valley, Western Christian vs. Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Moravia at North Mahaska

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Union Star

Rock Port at Mound City 

North Nodaway at South Holt

Nodaway Valley at North Platte

Northeast Nodaway at Albany

East Buchanan at Maryville

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City

Blair at Plattsmouth

Louisville at Malcolm

Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Sterling at Freeman Tournament

Falls City, Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS

Weeping Water, Dorchester at Palmyra

Fairbury at Auburn

Fort Calhoun at Syracuse

Lourdes Central Catholic, Lincoln Luthern at Omaha Concordia

Bishop LeBlond at Falls City Sacred Heart

