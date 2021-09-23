KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Treynor and Riverside will meet in a WIC matchup on KMA-FM and video streaming at kmaland.com Thursday night. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT MVAOCOU

AT Roland-Story

AT Nebraska City

AT Audubon

AT ACGC

AT Yankton (Heelan)

AT Sioux Center (LeMars)

AT Moravia

AT Nebraska City

AT Fort Calhoun

AT North Bend Central

AT Falls City

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln Invitational at Dodge Riverside (B)

East Atchison Tournament (G)

Maysville Tournament (Stanberry) (G)

Chillicothe Tournament (Maryville) (G)

Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth at Platteview (G)

Arlington, Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

Norris at Palmyra (G)

Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley

Gallatin at Stanberry

Worth County at South Harrison

Maryville at St. Pius X

Lafayette at Falls City

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth 

Auburn at Syracuse

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Cameron at Maryville (G)

Waverly Invitational (Nebraska City) (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Lewis Central

Red Oak at Creston

Atlantic at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at IKM-Manning

Treynor at Riverside On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

AHSTW at Tri-Center 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Paton-Churdan

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

CAM at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Murray

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Diagonal at Ankeny Christian Academy

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Mount Ayr

East Atchison at Fremont-Mills

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian

Missouri/Nebraska 

Union Star at Rock Port

North Nodaway at Nodaway Valley

Mound City at South Holt

Cameron at Maryville

Nebraska City, Roncalli Catholic at Ralston

Conestoga, Logan View at Arlington

Syracuse, Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Palmyra at Auburn

Johnson-Brock at Freeman

Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.