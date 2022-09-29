(KMAland) -- A busy day of KMA Sports coverage on Thursday from the Shenandoah cross country meet, the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament and a big Missouri Valley/Treynor showdown.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Shenandoah Follow @nickstavas
AT IKM-Manning
AT Southeast Polk (Atlantic)
AT West Central Valley (Mount Ayr, Orient-Macksburg, Ankeny Christian)
AT Chariton (East Union, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars)
AT South Sioux City (Bishop Heelan Catholic, LeMars, Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sioux City North)
AT Blair (Plattsmouth)
AT Raymond Central (Auburn, Palmyra, Weeping Water)
AT Lincoln Lutheran (Johnson County Central, Louisville)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
BDS at Johnson-Brock
Lincoln East at Millard South
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson at Dodge Riverside (B)
Sioux City North vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Lincoln Christian Invitational (Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb
Trenton at Worth County
GRC Crossover
Plattsmouth at Beatrice
Auburn at Nebraska City
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood
Raymond Central at Cass
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central, Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Benton (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Red Oak
Atlantic at Harlan
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference Tournament
Consolation: Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM On KMAX-Stream
Championship: East Mills vs. Sidney, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center at Riverside
Missouri Valley at Treynor On KMAX-Stream & KMA-FM 99.1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox vs. East Union (at Earlham)
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Murray
Lamoni at Ankeny Christian
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian at College View Academy
Lenox, East Union at Earlham
Wayne, Twin Cedars at Chariton
Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley
Area Missouri
Nodaway Valley at East Atchison
Rock Port at Union Star
Mound City at South Holt
Savannah at Maryville
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Conestoga at Yutan
Louisville at Logan View
Syracuse at Raymond Central
Freeman, Southern at Palmyra
Lewiston, Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water
Mead at Elmwood-Murdock
Johnson County Central at Pawnee City
Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart