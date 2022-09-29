KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A busy day of KMA Sports coverage on Thursday from the Shenandoah cross country meet, the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament and a big Missouri Valley/Treynor showdown.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

AT Shenandoah Follow @nickstavas

AT IKM-Manning

AT Southeast Polk (Atlantic)

AT West Central Valley (Mount Ayr, Orient-Macksburg, Ankeny Christian)

AT Chariton (East Union, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars)

AT South Sioux City (Bishop Heelan Catholic, LeMars, Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sioux City North)

AT Blair (Plattsmouth)

AT Raymond Central (Auburn, Palmyra, Weeping Water)

AT Lincoln Lutheran (Johnson County Central, Louisville)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

BDS at Johnson-Brock

Lincoln East at Millard South

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson at Dodge Riverside (B)

Sioux City North vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Lincoln Christian Invitational (Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb

Trenton at Worth County

GRC Crossover

Plattsmouth at Beatrice

Auburn at Nebraska City

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Raymond Central at Cass

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central, Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Benton (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Red Oak

Atlantic at Harlan

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM On KMAX-Stream 

Championship: East Mills vs. Sidney, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Treynor On KMAX-Stream & KMA-FM 99.1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox vs. East Union (at Earlham)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Murray

Lamoni at Ankeny Christian 

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Heartland Christian at College View Academy

Lenox, East Union at Earlham

Wayne, Twin Cedars at Chariton

Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley

Area Missouri 

Nodaway Valley at East Atchison

Rock Port at Union Star

Mound City at South Holt

Savannah at Maryville

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Conestoga at Yutan

Louisville at Logan View

Syracuse at Raymond Central

Freeman, Southern at Palmyra 

Lewiston, Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water

Mead at Elmwood-Murdock

Johnson County Central at Pawnee City

Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart

