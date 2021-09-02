(KMAland) -- It is a busy KMAland Sports Schedule with Stanton/Sidney on KMA-FM 99.1 and video streaming at kmaland.com. Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Ames (Lewis Central)
AT Logan-Magnolia
AT West Central Valley
AT Wayne
AT Ottumwa (Twin Cedars)
AT Douglas County West (Nebraska City, Ashland-Greenwood)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Norris at Elkhorn North
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
East Atchison, Albany, Plattsburg at Savannah (G)
Rock Port, Gallatin at Maysville (G)
South Harrison at Worth County (G)
Bennington at Plattsmouth (G)
Arlington, Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Northeast Nodaway at South Holt
Stewartsville at Platte Valley
North Andrew at King City
North Harrison at Stanberry
Maryville at Worth County
Blair at Nebraska City
Omaha North at Plattsmouth
Syracuse at Weeping Water
Arlington at Cass
Auburn, Falls City at Freeman
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Carroll
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Lafayette (G)
Nebraska City at Beatrice (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah
Creston at Clarinda
Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Griswold
Sidney at Stanton On KMA-FM 99.1 + VIDEO at kmaland.com
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Non-Conference
ADM Invitational (Atlantic)
Essex at Mount Ayr
Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning
Bedford at Lamoni
Interstate 35 at Lenox
Centerville, Clarke at Central Decatur
West Central Valley at Glidden-Ralston
Whiting at West Harrison
Sioux City North, MVAOCOU, West Monona at Missouri Valley
Missouri
Rock Port at East Atchison
Nodaway Valley at Union Star
North Nodaway at South Holt
East Buchanan at Maryville
Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Blair
Brownell-Talbot, Malcolm at Louisville
Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann
Syracuse at Fort Calhoun
Palmyra, Weeping Water at Dorchester
Humboldt-TRS, Johnson County Central at Falls City
Freeman Invitational (Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Sterling)
Auburn at Fairbury
Lourdes Central Catholic, Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran