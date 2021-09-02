KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It is a busy KMAland Sports Schedule with Stanton/Sidney on KMA-FM 99.1 and video streaming at kmaland.com. Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Ames (Lewis Central)

AT Logan-Magnolia

AT West Central Valley 

AT Wayne

AT Ottumwa (Twin Cedars)

AT Douglas County West (Nebraska City, Ashland-Greenwood)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Norris at Elkhorn North

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

East Atchison, Albany, Plattsburg at Savannah (G)

Rock Port, Gallatin at Maysville (G)

South Harrison at Worth County (G)

Bennington at Plattsmouth (G)

Arlington, Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Northeast Nodaway at South Holt

Stewartsville at Platte Valley

North Andrew at King City

North Harrison at Stanberry

Maryville at Worth County

Blair at Nebraska City

Omaha North at Plattsmouth

Syracuse at Weeping Water

Arlington at Cass

Auburn, Falls City at Freeman

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Carroll

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Lafayette (G)

Nebraska City at Beatrice (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah

Creston at Clarinda

Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Griswold

Sidney at Stanton On KMA-FM 99.1 + VIDEO at kmaland.com

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Non-Conference

ADM Invitational (Atlantic)

Essex at Mount Ayr

Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning

Bedford at Lamoni

Interstate 35 at Lenox

Centerville, Clarke at Central Decatur

West Central Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Whiting at West Harrison

Sioux City North, MVAOCOU, West Monona at Missouri Valley

Missouri 

Rock Port at East Atchison

Nodaway Valley at Union Star

North Nodaway at South Holt

East Buchanan at Maryville

Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Blair

Brownell-Talbot, Malcolm at Louisville

Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

Palmyra, Weeping Water at Dorchester

Humboldt-TRS, Johnson County Central at Falls City

Freeman Invitational (Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Sterling)

Auburn at Fairbury

Lourdes Central Catholic, Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran

