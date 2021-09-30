KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference volleyball tournament finishes on KMA-FM 99.1 and on the KMA Sports YouTube channel Thursday evening. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Shenandoah 

AT Southeast Polk (Atlantic)

AT Perry (Creston, Kuemper)

AT IKM-Manning

AT Chariton

AT West Central Valley

AT South Sioux City 

AT Raymond Central

AT Lincoln Lutheran

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Waukee Northwest at Sioux City East 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Council Bluffs City Meet at Dodge Riverside (B)

Worth County, Lafayette at Maryville (G)

Blair Invitational (G)

Lincoln Christian Invitational (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

South Holt at Platte Valley

DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway 

GRC Crossover

Nebraska City at Auburn 

Beatrice at Plattsmouth 

Malcolm at Weeping Water

Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun

Cass at Raymond Central 

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central, Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Benton at Maryville (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert at Shenandoah VIDEO

Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

Corner Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Griswold vs. East Mills VIDEO

Championship: Stanton vs. Sidney VIDEO

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Riverside at Tri-Center

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic 

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal

Ankeny Christian at Lamoni

Murray at Mormon Trail

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Mount Ayr at Creston

Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian 

Missouri/Nebraska 

South Holt at East Atchison

Mound City at Nodaway Valley 

North Nodaway at Union Star

Maryville at Savannah

Ashland-Greenwood Invitational: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Ralston, Ashland-Greenwood vs. Lincoln Lutheran, Plattsmouth vs. Wahoo, Auburn vs. Gross Catholic, Auburn vs. Plattsmouth

Palmyra, Southern at Freeman

Lewiston, Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water

Pawnee City at Johnson County Central

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Yutan at Conestoga 

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Louisville

Raymond Central at Syracuse

Falls City Sacred Heart at Sterling

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.