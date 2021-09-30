(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference volleyball tournament finishes on KMA-FM 99.1 and on the KMA Sports YouTube channel Thursday evening. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Shenandoah
AT Southeast Polk (Atlantic)
AT Perry (Creston, Kuemper)
AT IKM-Manning
AT Chariton
AT West Central Valley
AT South Sioux City
AT Raymond Central
AT Lincoln Lutheran
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Waukee Northwest at Sioux City East
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Council Bluffs City Meet at Dodge Riverside (B)
Worth County, Lafayette at Maryville (G)
Blair Invitational (G)
Lincoln Christian Invitational (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
South Holt at Platte Valley
DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway
GRC Crossover
Nebraska City at Auburn
Beatrice at Plattsmouth
Malcolm at Weeping Water
Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun
Cass at Raymond Central
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central, Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Benton at Maryville (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Shenandoah VIDEO
Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
Corner Conference Tournament
Consolation: Griswold vs. East Mills VIDEO
Championship: Stanton vs. Sidney VIDEO
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
Treynor at Missouri Valley
Riverside at Tri-Center
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Ankeny Christian at Lamoni
Murray at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Mount Ayr at Creston
Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian
Missouri/Nebraska
South Holt at East Atchison
Mound City at Nodaway Valley
North Nodaway at Union Star
Maryville at Savannah
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Ralston, Ashland-Greenwood vs. Lincoln Lutheran, Plattsmouth vs. Wahoo, Auburn vs. Gross Catholic, Auburn vs. Plattsmouth
Palmyra, Southern at Freeman
Lewiston, Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water
Pawnee City at Johnson County Central
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
Yutan at Conestoga
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Louisville
Raymond Central at Syracuse
Falls City Sacred Heart at Sterling