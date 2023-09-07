(KMAland) -- Another massive night of KMAland sports is ahead, including East Mills/Clarinda volleyball on the KMAX-Stream.
View the complete schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Clarinda Meet
Audubon Meet
Winterset Meet (Creston, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg)
Gilbert Meet (Ankeny Christian)
Davis County Meet (Moravia)
Fairbury (NE) Meet (Auburn, Falls City, Weeping Water)
Fremont (NE) Meet (Johnson County Central)
Milford (NE) Meet (Palmyra, Louisville)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Omaha Burke (0-2) at Millard West (1-1)
Papillion-LaVista (2-0) at Lincoln Southwest (0-2)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Sun Valley Golf Course, Sioux City (B)
Sioux City East, Sioux City North (host), Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sun Valley Golf Course, Sioux City (B)
Central (MO) Tournament (Maryville, Savannah) (G)
Plattsmouth Tournament (G)
Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway at Stanberry
DeKalb at Platte Valley
Maryville at Lafayette
Savannah at Cameron
King City at Albany
Pattonsburg at North Andrew
Princeton at Stanberry
North Harrison at Worth County
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood at Columbus Lakeview
Wahoo at Nebraska City
Plattsmouth at Platteview/Weeping Water
Auburn at Southern/Diller-Odell
Syracuse, Yutan at Cass
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Sioux City Metro, Algona at Fort Dodge (G)
Central, Grain Valley at Savannah (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Red Oak
Lewis Central at Harlan
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Tri-Center
Audubon at Riverside
AHSTW at Treynor
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Lenox
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni
Ankeny Christian at Murray
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
East Mills at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream
Fremont-Mills at St. Albert
ADM at Creston
Sidney at Falls City Sacred Heart
Bedford at Stanton
Griswold, Woodbine at CAM
Mount Ayr, Pleasantville at Clarke
Perry Invitational (Nodaway Valley)
Cherokee at Sioux City North
Sioux City West at South Sioux City
Area Missouri
Rock Port at East Atchison
Nodaway Valley at Mound City
North Nodaway at King City/Union Star
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond
Savannah at Lafayette
Area Nebraska
Malcolm Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood)
Nebraska City at Crete
Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy
Auburn at Johnson-Brock
Falls City, Sterling at Pawnee City
Johnson County Central at Palmyra
Southern at Weeping Water
Louisville at Gross Catholic
Lourdes Central Catholic at Freeman