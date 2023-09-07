KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Another massive night of KMAland sports is ahead, including East Mills/Clarinda volleyball on the KMAX-Stream.

View the complete schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Clarinda Meet

Audubon Meet

Winterset Meet (Creston, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg)

Gilbert Meet (Ankeny Christian)

Davis County Meet (Moravia)

Fairbury (NE) Meet (Auburn, Falls City, Weeping Water)

Fremont (NE) Meet (Johnson County Central)

Milford (NE) Meet (Palmyra, Louisville)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Omaha Burke (0-2) at Millard West (1-1)

Papillion-LaVista (2-0) at Lincoln Southwest (0-2)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Sun Valley Golf Course, Sioux City (B)

Sioux City East, Sioux City North (host), Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sun Valley Golf Course, Sioux City (B)

Central (MO) Tournament (Maryville, Savannah) (G)

Plattsmouth Tournament (G)

Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Area Missouri 

Northeast Nodaway at Stanberry

DeKalb at Platte Valley

Maryville at Lafayette

Savannah at Cameron

King City at Albany

Pattonsburg at North Andrew

Princeton at Stanberry

North Harrison at Worth County 

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood at Columbus Lakeview

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth at Platteview/Weeping Water

Auburn at Southern/Diller-Odell

Syracuse, Yutan at Cass

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Sioux City Metro, Algona at Fort Dodge (G)

Central, Grain Valley at Savannah (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Red Oak

Lewis Central at Harlan

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Tri-Center

Audubon at Riverside

AHSTW at Treynor

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Lenox

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni

Ankeny Christian at Murray

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

East Mills at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream

Fremont-Mills at St. Albert

ADM at Creston

Sidney at Falls City Sacred Heart

Bedford at Stanton

Griswold, Woodbine at CAM

Mount Ayr, Pleasantville at Clarke

Perry Invitational (Nodaway Valley)

Cherokee at Sioux City North

Sioux City West at South Sioux City

Area Missouri 

Rock Port at East Atchison

Nodaway Valley at Mound City

North Nodaway at King City/Union Star

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond

Savannah at Lafayette

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood)

Nebraska City at Crete

Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy

Auburn at Johnson-Brock

Falls City, Sterling at Pawnee City

Johnson County Central at Palmyra

Southern at Weeping Water

Louisville at Gross Catholic

Lourdes Central Catholic at Freeman

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.