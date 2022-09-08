KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Tri-Center/Underwood volleyball to highlight a busy Thursday slate. Check out the complete schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Gilbert (Kuemper Catholic)

AT Audubon

AT Davis County (Moravia, Moulton-Udell)

AT Wahoo (Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth)

AT Doane College/Milford (Louisville, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra)

AT Archbishop Bergan (Johnson County Central)

AT Fairbury (Auburn, Falls City, Weeping Water, Syracuse)

AT Arlington (Conestoga)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

LeMars at Sioux City East

Papillion-LaVista South at Elkhorn South

Omaha Benson at Omaha Westview

Columbus at Omaha North

Elkhorn at Gross Catholic

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln, Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Thomas Jefferson, LeMars at Sioux City North (B)

East Atchison at Rock Port (G)

Maryville at St. Joseph Central Tournament (G)

Plattsmouth Invitational (G)

Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at DeKalb

Stanberry at Northeast Nodaway

Worth County at North Harrison

North Andrew at Pattonsburg

Lafayette at Maryville

Platteview at Plattsmouth

Nebraska City at Wahoo

Cass, Mead at Syracuse

Southern at Auburn

Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (G)

Nebraska City at Omaha Bryan (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Glenwood

Harlan at Lewis Central

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning

Tri-Center at Underwood On KMAX-Stream

Treynor at AHSTW

Riverside at Audubon 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City East at LeMars

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Diagonal

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg

Melcher-Dallas vs. Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren

Moravia at Twin Cedars 

Murray at Ankeny Christian

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at East Mills

Fremont-Mills at St. Albert

Stanton at Bedford

Creston at ADM

Griswold, CAM at Woodbine

Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney

Mount Ayr at Pleasantville

Perry Tournament (Nodaway Valley)

Wayne vs. Madrid at Martensdale-St. Marys

MVAOCOU at Ar-We-Va

Sioux City North at Cherokee

South Sioux City at Sioux City West

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Rock Port

Mound City at Nodaway Valley

Union Star at North Nodaway

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm Invitational (Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville)

Omaha Mercy at Plattsmouth

Seward at Nebraska City

Pawnee City, Sterling at Falls City

Weeping Water at Southern

Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic

Johnson-Brock at Auburn

Palmyra at Johnson County Central 

Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury at Malcolm

