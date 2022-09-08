(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Tri-Center/Underwood volleyball to highlight a busy Thursday slate. Check out the complete schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Gilbert (Kuemper Catholic)
AT Audubon
AT Davis County (Moravia, Moulton-Udell)
AT Wahoo (Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth)
AT Doane College/Milford (Louisville, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra)
AT Archbishop Bergan (Johnson County Central)
AT Fairbury (Auburn, Falls City, Weeping Water, Syracuse)
AT Arlington (Conestoga)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
LeMars at Sioux City East
Papillion-LaVista South at Elkhorn South
Omaha Benson at Omaha Westview
Columbus at Omaha North
Elkhorn at Gross Catholic
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln, Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Thomas Jefferson, LeMars at Sioux City North (B)
East Atchison at Rock Port (G)
Maryville at St. Joseph Central Tournament (G)
Plattsmouth Invitational (G)
Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Platte Valley at DeKalb
Stanberry at Northeast Nodaway
Worth County at North Harrison
North Andrew at Pattonsburg
Lafayette at Maryville
Platteview at Plattsmouth
Nebraska City at Wahoo
Cass, Mead at Syracuse
Southern at Auburn
Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (G)
Nebraska City at Omaha Bryan (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Glenwood
Harlan at Lewis Central
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning
Tri-Center at Underwood On KMAX-Stream
Treynor at AHSTW
Riverside at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City East at LeMars
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas vs. Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Murray at Ankeny Christian
Non-Conference
Clarinda at East Mills
Fremont-Mills at St. Albert
Stanton at Bedford
Creston at ADM
Griswold, CAM at Woodbine
Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney
Mount Ayr at Pleasantville
Perry Tournament (Nodaway Valley)
Wayne vs. Madrid at Martensdale-St. Marys
MVAOCOU at Ar-We-Va
Sioux City North at Cherokee
South Sioux City at Sioux City West
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Rock Port
Mound City at Nodaway Valley
Union Star at North Nodaway
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville
Area Nebraska
Malcolm Invitational (Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville)
Omaha Mercy at Plattsmouth
Seward at Nebraska City
Pawnee City, Sterling at Falls City
Weeping Water at Southern
Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic
Johnson-Brock at Auburn
Palmyra at Johnson County Central
Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury at Malcolm