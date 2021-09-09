KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Another big Thursday in KMAland with Tri-Center/Underwood volleyball on KMA Radio. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Gilbert (Kuemper Catholic, Ankeny Christian)

AT Colfax-Mingo (Twin Cedars)

AT Davis County (Moravia, Moulton-Udell)

AT Wahoo (Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth)

AT Archbishop Bergan (Johnson County Central)

AT Fairbury (Auburn, Falls City, Syracuse)

AT Milford (Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Palmyra, Weeping Water)

AT Arlington (Conestoga)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North at LeMars (B)

Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Rock Port at East Atchison (G)

Maryville at St. Joseph Central Tournament (G)

Plattsmouth Tournament (G)

Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Excelsior Springs Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Stewartsville at South Holt

Northeast Nodaway at Stanberry 

DeKalb at Platte Valley

Pattonsburg at North Andrew

North Harrison at Worth County

Maryville at Lafayette

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth at Platteview

Auburn at Southern

Cass, Syracuse at Yutan

Logan View at Ashland-Greenwood

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)

Omaha Bryan at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood vs. Tri-Center at Iowa Western On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO 

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley

Audubon at Riverside

AHSTW at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Lenox 

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln 

LeMars at Sioux City East 

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macskburg at Lamoni

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Ankeny Christian at Murray

Non-Conference 

St. Albert at Fremont-Mills

ADM at Creston

Bedford at Stanton 

CAM, Woodbine at Griswold

Sidney at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Perry Tournament (Nodaway Valley)

Clarke, Pleasantville at Mount Ayr

Sioux City West at South Sioux City 

Cherokee at Sioux City North 

Missouri/Nebraska

Nodaway Valley at East Atchison

Rock Port at North Nodaway 

Mound City at Union Star

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond

Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy

Nebraska City at Seward

Malcolm Tournament (Elmwood-Murdock, Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville)

Falls City, Pawnee City at Sterling

Auburn at Johnson-Brock

Lourdes Central Catholic at Freeman

Southern at Weeping Water

Johnson County Central at Palmyra

Syracuse at Lincoln Christian 

