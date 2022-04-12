Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the morning, then cloudy this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.