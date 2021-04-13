(KMAland) -- A huge KMAland Sports Schedule is on tap for Tuesday, including the Shenandoah Mustang Golf Invitational.
Check out the full rundown for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at Savannah
East Atchison at South Holt
Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway
West Nodaway at Stewartsville-Osborn
North Andrew at Trenton
Fort Calhoun at Platte Valley
Lincoln Christian at Auburn
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Tournament (B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Centerville Tournament (Shenandoah) (G)
Atlantic at Glenwood (G)
Harlan at Lewis Central (G)
Lewis Central at Harlan (B)
Boyer Valley, IKM-Manning at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Creston, Clarke at Winterset (G/B)
Griswold at Audubon (G/B)
Lenox at East Union (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Wayne (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas, PCM at Pleasantville (G)
Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Interstate 35, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren (B)
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North at Sioux City West (G)
Sioux City East at Hinton (G)
Moravia at Albia (B)
Nebraska City at Syracuse (B)
Humboldt-TRS Invitational (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood (G)
St. Albert at Treynor (B)
Lewis Central at Omaha Burke (G)
Creston at Underwood (B)
Carroll vs. Kuemper Catholic (G)
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)
Treynor at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (G)
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Unity Christian at Sioux City East (G)
Ralston at Nebraska City (G)
Crete at Auburn (G)
Gross Catholic at Conestoga (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Shenandoah (G)
Clarinda at Southwest Valley (G)
Southwest Valley at Clarinda (B)
Red Oak at Audubon (G)
Audubon at Red Oak (B)
Glenwood at Atlantic (G)
Atlantic at Glenwood (B)
Harlan at Lewis Central (G)
Lewis Central at Harlan (B)
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Sioux City West at LeMars (G)
LeMars at Sioux City West (B)
Maryville at Benton (B)
Nebraska City at Elkhorn North (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Griswold (G)
Harlan (B)
Chariton (Creston, MSTM, Moravia, Mormon Trail, SEW, Wayne) (B)
Earlham (CRB, Exira/EHK, Harlan, Nodaway Valley, SEW) (G)
Tri-Center (B)
Central Decatur (B)
East Union (G)
Pella Christian (Wayne) (G)
Cameron (Maryville) (G/B)
Rock Port (G/B)
Plattsmouth (G/B)
Yutan (G/B)
Milford (Ashland-Greenwood) (G/B)
Pawnee City (Lourdes Central Catholic) (G/B)